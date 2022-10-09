A former NRL winger and Wallaby representative has an NRL return in his sights after going missing from his current club last week.

According to Wide World of Sports, former Cowboy and Bulldogs winger Curtis Rona is keen on a return to the NRL after a deal with Super Rugby team Western Force fell through last month.

Rona has been playing for London Irish in the English Rugby Premiership since 2019, but the prolific tryscorer has reportedly gone missing from the club, with phone-calls from teammates and friends going unanswered.

WWOS says sources close to Rona have said the 30-year-old is angling for an NRL return, although it's not known if this is the reason that he's recently vanished from his current club obligations.

It's believed the Gold Coast Titans are favoured to secure his services.

Rona was renowned for finding the line with ease during his three-season stint in the NRL. He scored six tries in seven appearances in his debut season with the North Queensland Cowboys before a two-season stay at Belmore which yielded another 34 tries in 50 games.

He ended 2015 with 22 tries in 25 appearances, finishing second in the annual count behind Parramatta's Semi Radradra, who scored 24.

Rona's move comes as his rugby club is reportedly beset by financial troubles.