Former Brisbane Broncos player Jamil Hopoate has been charged with supply large commercial quantity of cocaine and using a vehicle to avoid apprehension and is now facing prison time.

As reported by 7 News, the 26-year-old was arrested on Tuesday after emergency services were contacted on multiple occasions amidst an alleged pursuit near Sydney’ Port Botany.

NSW Police’s Organised Crime Squad reportedly had a truck under surveillance that possessed 514kg of white powder in what is a reported $155 million cocaine drug bust.

UPDATE: Jamil #Hopoate allegedly ditched a backpack with 8kgs of cocaine over a fence in Botany before he was arrested.

He’d earlier been seen jumping out of a truck which police say contained $155M worth of the drug concealed in tool boxes. @9NewsSyd — Tiffiny Genders (@tiffgenders) May 18, 2021

It is understood that Hopoate allegedly looked to flee from police in a truck containing cocaine before continuing on foot.

Hopoate will face court on Wednesday and is understood to be one of three people charged.