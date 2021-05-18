Brisbane Broncos Training Session
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 13: Jamil Hopoate passes the ball during a Brisbane Broncos NRL training session at the Clive Berghofer Centre on August 13, 2020 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)

Former Brisbane Broncos player Jamil Hopoate has been charged with supply large commercial quantity of cocaine and using a vehicle to avoid apprehension and is now facing prison time.

As reported by 7 News, the 26-year-old was arrested on Tuesday after emergency services were contacted on multiple occasions amidst an alleged pursuit near Sydney’ Port Botany.

NSW Police’s Organised Crime Squad reportedly had a truck under surveillance that possessed 514kg of white powder in what is a reported $155 million cocaine drug bust.

It is understood that Hopoate allegedly looked to flee from police in a truck containing cocaine before continuing on foot.

Hopoate will face court on Wednesday and is understood to be one of three people charged.