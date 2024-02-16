James Tedesco's 2023 form left plenty of New South Wales Blues fans calling for him to not be selected to what was ultimately a losing series.

Despite struggling throughout the 2023 series though as the Blues first went down in straight sets before rebounding with a dead rubber win in Game 3, former chief advisor Greg Alexander has revealed he expects Tedesco to be picked again in 2024.

The Blues are under new management for the series ahead.

Not only did Alexander depart his role, but former coach Brad Fittler also left his post late in 2023, eventually replaced by Michael Magure who left his head coaching role with New Zealand to take up the Origin post.

The former premiership-winning coach who took the Kiwis to the Pacific Cup last year in a record win over the Kangaroos has stated time and time again he won't reveal anything about his team at this early stage, but Alexander has told SEN Radio that he is backing Tedesco to be there in Game 1.

“I don't think he does (miss out on selection),” Alexander said on SEN 1170 Breakfast.

“Although I think (his) form through the first part of the year will be critical and might have a determination on whether James misses out.

“But I don't think James Tedesco, come Origin One, will not be NSW's fullback and captain.”

Tedesco's form played a key part in the Roosters' slide down the ladder in the first half of 2023, before he took a slightly more reserved approach over the final rounds, with the tri-colours sneaking into the finals before beating the Cronulla Sharks in an elimination final, then losing to the Melbourne Storm away from home in a semi-final.

Tedesco's form during the first half of 2024 will be watched with interest as he attempts to get back to his best alongside a host of teammates who will be attempting to do the same after the somewhat disappointing 2023 campaign.

But when it comes to the Blues' fullback battle, Tedesco will need to have his eyes firmly on his competition, with Dylan Edwards, who debuted for the Australian side during the Pacific Cup at the end of 2022, leading the charge.

Maguire will pick his first Origin side Sunday, May 26 ahead of Game 1 in Sydney on Wednesday, June 5.