Brian Lockwood, a former forward for the Balmain Tigers and Canterbury Bulldogs has passed away at the age of 78.

After a lengthy battle with illness, Lockwood passed away on Thursday from pneumonia and heart issues, as well as having a hand infection.

Born in England, the back-rower made his debut down under in 1974 for the Canterbury Bulldogs (1974) before spending the next three seasons with the Balmain Tigers (1975, 1976, 1977).

This saw him play in five NSWRL finals matches, including the 1974 Grand Final against the Eastern Suburbs.

The move to Australia came after he played 231 matches for Castleford and would end up playing over 100 more matches after 1977 when he returned to England for the Wakefield Trinity, Hull Kingston Rovers, Oldham, and Widnes.

Known for his creativity with the ball in his hands, he was one of the best English imports to play in Australia and registered 19 Tests for England and Great Britain.

"A gifted ball-playing forward, Lockwood scored two tries in his three seasons at the Tigers and is fondly remembered for his match-winning flick pass to Neil Pringle in the 1976 AMCO Cup final," a Wests Tigers statement read.

"Wests Tigers offer our sincere condolences to Brian's wife Anne, his family, and his many friends."