Tyrone Roberts, a former playmaker for three different NRL teams, has signed a new deal allowing him to continue his rugby league playing career.

Last playing in the NRL in 2022, Roberts will switch teams from Northern United to the Ballina Seagulls in the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League (NRRRL) competition for the 2025 season.

Turning 34 in June, Roberts spent ten seasons in the NRL with the Newcastle Knights, Gold Coast Titans and Brisbane Broncos, in which he featured in 158 first-grade matches and scored 888 career points.

He also enjoyed a 33-game stint with Warrington in the UK, helping the Wolves to the 2018 Super League Grand Final, where the Wigan Warriors ultimately beat them.

More recently, he guided the Burleigh Bears to the 2023 QLD Cup Grand Final but lost to the Brisbane Tigers and represented the Indigenous All Stars on four occasions between 2015 and 2020.

"With the Club coming off the back of the 2024 1st grade Minor and Major Premierships and Club Championship the Seagulls are looking to go back to back and working hard towards a 3rd straight Minor Premiership and Grand Final with training to once again be at a high level and great depth for First Grade spots," the club said.

"We have a number of new additions headed by ex NRL halfback Tyrone Roberts and 2023 NRRRL player of the year Oliver Regan.

"Also 2024 NRRRL player of the year Anthony Colman is back to captain and the majority of the squad returning for the 2025 season!"