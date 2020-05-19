Controversial star Israel Folau is set to stay with the Catalans Dragons.

Officials from the Super League club are confident that Folau will extend his contract with the club for the 2021 season after Folau rejected an offer to return to rugby union, reports NRL.com.

It is believed that NRL clubs have been monitoring Folau’s progresss.



Folau only played three games for the French Super League club before the season was suspended due to COVID-19, but has since attracted interest to move to French Top 14 rugby union sides, including Montpellier.

Catalans president Bernard Gausch spoke with French newspaper L’Indépendant and said he expects Folau to sign a one-year deal to remain at the club for 2021.

“We’ve been talking to him for 10 days now,” Guasch said.

“We offered him two more years and then finally a year. We asked him to be patient with the circumstances and in front of us we found a clear, reasonable man who is interested to stay.”