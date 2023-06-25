The incoming St George Illawarra Dragons coach has reportedly decided that utility Moses Mbye won't be part of the club's plans moving forward.

While all attention in recent times at the Dragons has centred around the future of halfback Ben Hunt after his release request, Flanagan has plenty of issues to work through and questions to answer.

The Red V, who have only played finals twice since Wayne Bennett's departure at the end of 2011, sit at the bottom of the table and are coming off a horror loss on Friday evening to the New Zealand Warriors.

The 2023 season is all but a write-off already for the joint-venture, although a form turnaround under interim coach Ryan Carr could yet see them avoid picking up what would be the first wooden spoon in club history.

The Dragons only have seven players left off-contract at the end of the season, with Mbye joined by Billy Burns, Sione Fainu, Tyrell Fuimaono, Nick Lui-Toso, Tautau Moga and development player Connor Muhleisen.

News Corp is reporting Mbye will be exiting the club at the end of the year with no new deal in the pipeline.

It means the club doesn't have a lot left in the way of the salary cap, however, the departure of Ben Hunt - should it go through - will free up approximately $850,000 per season.

The Dragons could reinvest that money across multiple spots in the team which needs upgrading, but that relies on having roster spots open, and Mbye's could be the first as a confirmed opening.

Mbye has struggled at the Dragons, and while he was used excessively under Anthony Griffin, often playing more minutes in the number nine jumper than Jacob Liddle, he hasn't featured since Round 14 against the Penrith Panthers, and seemingly, is unlikely to move back into the starting side anytime soon.

The utility, who played three State of Origin games for Queensland in 2009, has played 191 NRL games, with stints at the Canterbury Bulldogs and Wests Tigers prior to his arrival at the Dragons prior to the 2022 season kicking off.