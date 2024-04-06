St George Illawarra Dragons coach Shane Flanagan has revealed Tyrell Sloan "wasn't good enough" during the first half of Friday evening's loss to the Newcastle Knights.

Flanagan made the big call to move Sloan to the wing after halftime, with Zac Lomax switching into the fullback role.

The move didn't help the Dragons overhaul the Knights in miserable conditions, with the kicking game and ball handling simply not good enough for the visitors.

Quizzed post-game, Flanagan simply said Sloan wasn't good enough in defending the first three tries, and that he will not be afraid of making changes where they are needed.

"[He] Just wasn't good enough. He is a young kid and he needs to learn it's a tough game and you need to put your head where people are going to put their boots and there will be a collision," Flanagan said on Sloan during his post-game press conference.

"It didn't happen in the first three tries and I needed to make a change, and I'm not afraid to do those type of things. I need to make change at this club, that's my job and I'm going to make change."

Captain Ben Hunt, who himself admitted his kicking game wasn't good enough during the contest, said his message for Sloan was to continue evolving.

"To keep learning, to keep growing as a player. We all come through as young guys and you need to keep evolving, learning the game and working out how you can put your body on the line for the team."

Flanagan couldn't be drawn for comment on whether he would consider naming Lomax at fullback for next weekend's Sunday afternoon clash with the Wests Tigers, but the coach did indicate pre-season that there was a chance the duo would switch positions throughout the course of matches this season.

Lomax has been disappointed by his move to the wing this season, and will be granted a release by the Dragons at the end of the season, or sooner if a club offers a suitable player.