The Sydney Roosters have rebounded into some excellent form, and it's paid off in the Round 19 NRL team of the week, with Zero Tackle's statistical algorithm finding spots for five of Trent Robinson's players.<!--more->

The five Roosters' are joined by a trio of Bulldogs, while the Canberra Raiders, South Sydney Rabbitohs and North Queensland Cowboys are also well represented.

One Brisbane Bronco, one Penrith Panther and one St George Illawarra Dragon round out the team from Round 19.

A reminder that the team of the week is picked completely objectively, all based on an algorithm that calculates each player's stats and generates a total score.

The interchange players must also play from the bench.

Here is the Round 19 team.

1. James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters)

The Sydney Roosters handed the Newcastle Knights an absolute beatdown on Friday evening, and there are few players in better form around the competition than James Tedesco right now.

In what may have been his best performance for the season to date, the New South Wales captain racked up 317 metres, a pair of try assists and a try of his own to go with a staggering ten tackle breaks. Unstoppable.

2. Josh Addo-Carr (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Addo-Carr was simply everywhere for the Bulldogs on Sunday afternoon as they went past the Titans in a high-scoring thriller.

Addo-Carr scored a hat-trick, with a couple of length of the field intercepts leading him to run for over 300 metres, however, solid defensively and happy to do the hard yards, there was never any doubt about his selection into this team this week.

3. Valentine Holmes (North Queensland Cowboys)

Valentine Holmes continues to be one of the season's big surprise packets in the centres, running for 193 metres and scoring a try in a superb effort against the Tigers during Sunday's most controversial clash.

His 193 metres came with six tackle busts, a line break and four offloads.

4. Izack Tago (Penrith Panthers)

In a very difficult scrap against the Sharks on Saturday evening at the foot of the mountains, Penrith centre Izack Tago managed to cross for a crucial try, while also coming up with 116 metres, which included five tackle breaks and a line break.

Strong effort.

5. Joseph Suaalii (Sydney Roosters)

Suaalii has been slowly growing into his role throughout the season, and while his ability under the high ball has had people talking, it was his work rate on Friday which was most impressive.

He backed up a try-scoring double with 193 metres from 16 carries, and also had a try assist to his name.

6. Matt Burton (Canterbury Bulldogs)

When Burton gets it right he is a real special talent to watch, and he was against the Titans.

A pair of assists, a try of his own and a kicking game that was as hard to handle as ever, as well as a never-ending desire to take the line on.

7. Sam Walker (Sydney Roosters)

In any other game, Walker might have been the best player on the park for his side with three try assists and a hand in plenty of others, as well as an exceptionally strong kicking game.

He was behind Tedesco on Friday, but it appears the switch to the number seven, with Luke Keary taking the six, has worked early. A tough run of fixtures ahead will prove just how well it has worked, if it has of course.

8. Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)

Trying to stop Payne Haas when he is at the top of his game is like trying to stop a mac truck with a fly swatter. Almost impossible.

He scored a try, played 65 minutes and broke the 200-metre barrier in a shellacking of the Eels' middle third on Thursday.

9. Jeremy Marshall-King (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Marshall-King came up with 42 tackles to lead the Bulldogs in defence, but has also continued to improve his game with ball in hand. He came up with a try, 84 metres, a try assist and a line break during the game against the Gold Coast.

10. Josh Papalii (Canberra Raiders)

The second prop spot this week came down to a two-way battle between the Raiders' starters, but Papalii ended up edging his teammate by two points under the algorithm.

In 50 minutes, he came up with 118 metres, and while that wasn't on par with his teammate, a couple of line break assists, a trio of tackle breaks and five offloads gives him the statistical edge.

11. Jeremiah Nanai (North Queensland Cowboys)

He may have questions surrounding his defence, but there are none surrounding his attacking game, which got him selected for State of Origin this year. 205 metres, a double, a line break a couple of tackle busts. His game had it all.

12. Keaon Koloamatangi (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Koloamatangi was among the best for the Rabbitohs on Saturday against Melbourne, running for 181 metres and scoring the opening try of the game.

That came with a try assist and three tackle busts, as well as a strong defensive performance.

13. Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

The number 13 jersey has been around a few corners in the last few weeks, but is now primed to return to the battle between the two New South Welshmen - Murray and Yeo - for the remainder of the season.

Murray came up with 86 metres, a couple of offloads and 47 tackles against Melbourne.

14. Connor Watson (Sydney Roosters)

Watson struggled to find his role early in the season for the Roosters, but seems to be getting there in the last fortnight.

Backing up a strong effort against the Dragons in Gosford, Watson ran for 137 metres against the Knights from just ten carries, also coming up with a try assist and 41 tackles.

15. Egan Butcher (Sydney Roosters)

Butcher was forced to play big minutes - certainly many more than he would have been planning for on Friday, but came up with a try, 121 metres and 31 tackles in a real workmanlike performance.

16. Corey Harawira-Naera (Canberra Raiders)

Harawira-Naera has really lost his way in Ricky Stuart's side during recent weeks, but seemed to go someway to rediscovering his touch against the Warriors as he crossed for a double and was strong every time he touched the football despite playing limited minutes.

17. Tariq Sims (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Tariq Sims has been often criticised this year, both at club and representative level for going missing, but he certainly didn't on Friday against Manly.

Coming into the game early after Cody Ramsey's injury, he went on to play 60 minutes, running for 147 metres with 56 of those post-contact to scrape into this week's team ahead of Scott Sorensen for the final spot.