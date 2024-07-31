The Dragons were the first team linked to Holmes. As they should be!

This is a team that needs a marquee signing after losing Zac Lomax to the Eels. Holmes would be as close to a like for like signing as they could achieve.

If I'm in the Red V I am chasing Holmes with everything.

Offer him the fullback role, offer him a million dollars. Get it done.

Ok, Val is probably enduring a "down" year. His form has slipped a little bit. The bloke is still 29 year's of age and amongst the first players picked for Queensland.

As exciting as Tyrell Sloan is, recent decisions have proven that he is not rusted on as the Dragons number one.

Holmes was electric at fullback for the Sharks. If he hadn't used the NFL to get out of his contract, I have no doubt he'd be an elite fullback right now.

The Dragons have improved out of sight under Shane Flanagan but are still a long way off yet.

Who better to add that a huge name who helped Flanagan achieve a Premiership across the bridge at the Sharks?