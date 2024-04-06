Penrith Panthers young gun Sunia Turuva's future continues to remain a mystery, with the star not yet re-signing with the Penrith Panthers, and all reports suggesting he is going to hit the open market.
Turuva fielding offers for the 2025 season and beyond will - and likely already has - create a frenzy among cashed up clubs who will be out to sign one of the hottest talents in the NRL.
Able to play on the wing - where he has for the Panthers since his debut replacing the injured Taylan May at the start of the 2023 season - or at fullback where he may ultimately prefer to end up, the Fijian star could be in for a major contract upgrade if he does leave the foot of the mountains.
It's believed the Panthers can only offer him about $350,000 per season from the start of 2025, with some clubs already understood to be weighing up offers of up to $100,000 more per season.
That's hardly a surprise though - the open market is skinny for top talent remaining available ahead of 2025, and Turuva has impressed with the Panthers, scoring 19 tries in 34 games to date while also proving his abilities at fullback when handed the opportunity across his six Tests for Fiji, where he has crossed for four tries.
If Turuva leaves the Panthers - and that's no sure thing either - here are the five clubs who should be making big-money moves for the 21-year-old.
1. St George Illawarra Dragons
The Dragons desperately need talent right across the side. The argument could be made they need a forward more than a back, but Shane Flanagan needs to be looking at each and every talented player that comes off-contract, particularly when said player comes out of a system who have made winning a habit.
Turuva would be a real chance of lining up at fullback at the Dragons too, and it's little surprise the Red V are one of the clubs already rumoured to have put an offer in front of the Fijian's management.
That chance of lining up at fullback comes with Tyrell Sloan still failing to put a stamp on the joint-venture's number one jersey.
Of course, the need for a star outside back has become all the more apparent in recent times with confirmation in recent days the Dragons will release Zac Lomax at the end of the season, if not sooner should a strong player swap option become available.
Turuva fits like a glove for the Dragons. The big question is whether he wants to leave the foot of the mountains, because if he does, the Red V look the almost unbackable favourites to land his services.