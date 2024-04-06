Penrith Panthers young gun Sunia Turuva's future continues to remain a mystery, with the star not yet re-signing with the Penrith Panthers, and all reports suggesting he is going to hit the open market.

Turuva fielding offers for the 2025 season and beyond will - and likely already has - create a frenzy among cashed up clubs who will be out to sign one of the hottest talents in the NRL.

Able to play on the wing - where he has for the Panthers since his debut replacing the injured Taylan May at the start of the 2023 season - or at fullback where he may ultimately prefer to end up, the Fijian star could be in for a major contract upgrade if he does leave the foot of the mountains.

It's believed the Panthers can only offer him about $350,000 per season from the start of 2025, with some clubs already understood to be weighing up offers of up to $100,000 more per season.

That's hardly a surprise though - the open market is skinny for top talent remaining available ahead of 2025, and Turuva has impressed with the Panthers, scoring 19 tries in 34 games to date while also proving his abilities at fullback when handed the opportunity across his six Tests for Fiji, where he has crossed for four tries.

If Turuva leaves the Panthers - and that's no sure thing either - here are the five clubs who should be making big-money moves for the 21-year-old.