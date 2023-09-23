The second the clock ticks over into November first, millions of dollars worth of rugby league talent officially become off-contract.
The end of 2024 list (who can be contacted as of November 1st, 2023) is stacked with talent.
Jarome Luai and Tom Dearden are the two obvious club changing talents, but there's another player I expect to become the hottest talent on the market.
South Sydney's Keaon Koloamatangi.
The 25 year-old is, without a doubt, one of the elite second rowers in the competition, and has a multitude of rep footy ahead of him.
Below are just five clubs I believe will be right in the discussion, and therefore the five most likely landing spots for 2025 and beyond:
1. South Sydney Rabbitohs
Starting with the obvious one, him potentially re-signing with South Sydney.
If I'm the Bunnies, I'm doing almost anything to ensure one of their strike weapons doesn't leave the red and green.
It is highly unlikely they'll be able to match the eye-watering money rumoured to be offered by other clubs so this may be beyond them.
If it comes down to tapping a Jai Arrow on the shoulder, as a Rabbitoh, I'm absolutely making that decision. Koloamatangi is special and needs to be retained.
Given the likes of Latrell Mitchell, Cody Walker, Damian Cook, Jack Wighton and Campbell Graham cannot be cheap, I don't expect the Bunnies to complete this quickly.
If they do lag in their efforts, there are potentially eight or nine clubs licking their lips come 11:59 on October 31st.
Outside of their star fullback and number nine, Koloamatangi is top priority.
Re-signing him is easier said than done given the cap restraints on the club. Their poor season may also remove the guaranteed Finals footy aura likely to be mentioned.
If Koloamatangi leaves, it needs to because Souths couldn't match other offers, not that they just didn't.