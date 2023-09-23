The second the clock ticks over into November first, millions of dollars worth of rugby league talent officially become off-contract.

The end of 2024 list (who can be contacted as of November 1st, 2023) is stacked with talent.

Jarome Luai and Tom Dearden are the two obvious club changing talents, but there's another player I expect to become the hottest talent on the market.

South Sydney's Keaon Koloamatangi.

The 25 year-old is, without a doubt, one of the elite second rowers in the competition, and has a multitude of rep footy ahead of him.

Below are just five clubs I believe will be right in the discussion, and therefore the five most likely landing spots for 2025 and beyond: