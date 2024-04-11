Despite it still being early April, every side has one eye on their 2025 roster.

We're a month into the competition now so coaches are starting to see where they need to improve for next year and beyond.

I fully expect to see a raft of signings very soon.

One such a player I expect to see gain the attention of plenty of sides is the off-contract 24-year old Kayal Iro.

The former NSW Cup player of the year dazzled during his second NRL game last weekend. If he wasn't already being looked at, I guarantee that performance put him in the shop window.

Here are five potential landing spots for the talented Cook Island international: