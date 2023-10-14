Another day, another player linked away from their current club.
This week it was Warriors forward Josh Curran, who has reportedly been told he can look around for 2024 and beyond.
The thinking looks to be the Warriors need to free up cap space to upgrade and extend their exciting talent across the park. The cost of success unfortunately.
Losing Curran would be a bitter pill to swallow for Warriors fans, but the thinking behind it is solid enough.
Curran would have no shortage of suitors. Although, if a 2024 move were to eventuate, most clubs would need time to make the moves required to fit him in.
Below are five like destinations for the versatile 24 year-old forward:
1. Cronulla Sharks
The Sharks need to be the first side to contact Josh Curran's agent.
They are in desperate need of a middle forward to help their pack combat the elite middles across the competition.
FOOTY NEWS
Curran can play either on the edge or in the middle, and slotting into either position would improve the Sharks right away.
With Matt Moylan linked with a move overseas and Connor Tracey supposedly pushing for a move elsewhere, suddenly cap space looks to be available.
If the Warriors want to move Curran on for 2024, the Sutherland Shire presents the perfect destination.
This is a club desperate for a young 13 to boss the middle. A club that is one or two players shy of a genuine run at the top four. A club with the likely cap space available, pending the aforementioned moves.
Curran was born and raised in Sydney, representing the Eels juniors sides and then the Roosters on his NRL debut. Cronulla isn't far from either former home.
Dale Finucane is surely set for a reduced role in the front row in 2024. Curran and McInnes could share the lock role perfectly.
Craig Fitzgibbon has re-signed the majority of his young talent to long-term deals. He obviously wants to build something for the long haul.
Adding a 24 year-old at the peak of his powers, in a spot the side are screaming to fill, makes all the sense in the world.
If the Warriors’ need is for money right now, then forget the Raiders and the Phins.
As for the Sharks, Matt Moyand is reputedly on a “salary cap friendly” rate. I’m guessing that is about $300K, and I’m guessing Connor Tracey is on about the same money.
I doubt if $600K will pay for what Mr Curran will be asking. Maybe the Sharks could offer the Warriors one of Hamlyn-Uele, Rudolf, Hunt, Kaufusi, Finukane or Talaki as a replacement, and offer to pay some freight to make it a cheap swap. That should free up enough cap space.