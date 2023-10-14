Another day, another player linked away from their current club.

This week it was Warriors forward Josh Curran, who has reportedly been told he can look around for 2024 and beyond.

The thinking looks to be the Warriors need to free up cap space to upgrade and extend their exciting talent across the park. The cost of success unfortunately.

Losing Curran would be a bitter pill to swallow for Warriors fans, but the thinking behind it is solid enough.

Curran would have no shortage of suitors. Although, if a 2024 move were to eventuate, most clubs would need time to make the moves required to fit him in.

Below are five like destinations for the versatile 24 year-old forward: