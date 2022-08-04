David Klemmer has had a tumultuous week to say the least, and now it's reported that he could be shuffled out of the Newcastle Knights in the near future.

First linked to the Parramatta Eels just hours before Monday's NRL transfer deadline, the move ultimately never happened.

He was then suspiciously left out of Newcastle's side for this coming weekend's clash with the Wests Tigers, with the club releasing a statement shortly afterwards stating that he had been handed a show cause notice over an on-field disciplinary matter.

Reports afterwards suggested it was for refusing to come off the field, with speculation then mounting on Tuesday that the Knights could move to terminate the final year of his deal.

By no means is the speculation anything more than that, however, the veteran prop had previously reportedly looked into his options leaving the Knights when Daniel and Jacob Saifiti were both renewed on extended deals, making them the future of the club, with Klemmer resigned to a bench role at the time.

He has regained his starting role this year, yet could still realistically find himself at a new club during the 2023 campaign.

Here are the five clubs who could chase him.