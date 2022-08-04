David Klemmer has had a tumultuous week to say the least, and now it's reported that he could be shuffled out of the Newcastle Knights in the near future.
First linked to the Parramatta Eels just hours before Monday's NRL transfer deadline, the move ultimately never happened.
He was then suspiciously left out of Newcastle's side for this coming weekend's clash with the Wests Tigers, with the club releasing a statement shortly afterwards stating that he had been handed a show cause notice over an on-field disciplinary matter.
Reports afterwards suggested it was for refusing to come off the field, with speculation then mounting on Tuesday that the Knights could move to terminate the final year of his deal.
By no means is the speculation anything more than that, however, the veteran prop had previously reportedly looked into his options leaving the Knights when Daniel and Jacob Saifiti were both renewed on extended deals, making them the future of the club, with Klemmer resigned to a bench role at the time.
He has regained his starting role this year, yet could still realistically find himself at a new club during the 2023 campaign.
Here are the five clubs who could chase him.
5. Parramatta Eels
The Eels are the club who Klemmer was linked to this week, and are clearly chasing a prop. They had also inquired about the possibility of taking Martin Taupau on loan until the end of the season.
Given they are also losing Isaiah Papali'i, Marata Niukore and Ray Stone at the end of the year, it would come as little surprise if the Eels were fishing around for another middle forward option who could add plenty of punch off the bench.
While it's thought Klemmer doesn't want to play off the interchange, and that was one of his key gripes in Newcastle last year, a middle third rotation where he comes off the bench behind Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Junior Paulo - both Origin calibre players - would be devastating to say the least.
Would he move to Parramatta to play second fiddle? That remains to be seen, but if the price is right, there is no reason a move like this couldn't work well for all parties.
The simple fact is that Klemmer coming off the bench behind that sort of platform could turn him into one of the most dangerous players in the competition.
From Parramatta's side of things, the extra aggression would go down a treat as well.