News broke recently that Wests Tigers cult hero, and try scoring enigma, Alex Twal may be on the look out for a new club soon.
Reportedly he has been given permission to explore his options elsewhere.
As with when any player either comes off contract, or is given supposed permission to look around, he has been linked to a host of clubs.
For the record, I believe this is a smart move on the Tigers behalf. They need to prioritise their younger, higher up-side middles with a look to the future.
With the greatest of respects to Twal, who had a more than solid season, he'll have to make his next move knowing that the Tigers have deemed him excess to requirements.
With that in mind, we look to five potential landing spots for the super popular 27 year-old:
5. The Dolphins
It is no secret that the Dolphins lacked depth across multiple positions. Their forward stocks were heavily depleted by the end of the campaign.
I have no doubt that Wayne Bennett could make the most of another, big, experienced body entering his middle rotation.
Tom Flegler is on his way but with Herman Ese'ese departing for Hull FC at season's end, Twal's arrival would be a welcome one.
I'm not going to claim to have any advanced knowledge of the Phin's cap situation but I highly doubt Twal would break the bank.
This may be a move with a look to the future also as Jesse Bromwich will be 35 by Round One, 2024, while Jarrod Wallace will be 33 next season.
Wayne Bennett has an eye for underutilised talent. If Twal is deemed to fall into that category, I have no doubt the supercoach will be casting a view Twal's way.