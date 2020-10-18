Cody Walker headlines a list of five players who have been named in the NSW squad for State of Origin.

Walker, Damien Cook, Cameron Murray, Jack Wighton and Nick Cotric were selected after South Sydney and Canberra were eliminated from the finals.

The Blues have filled 20 spots in their 27-man squad, leaving seven spots available for Penrith and Melbourne Storm players.

Blues coach Brad Fittler indicated Walker has moved ahead of Luke Keary for the No. 6 jersey after his “awesome” performances this year.

“Cody Walker – he’s been awesome, absolutely awesome,” Fittler said.

“Gave the Rabbits every chance against Penrith last night and nearly got away with it in the end.”

Fittler can add players he initially left out of the squad after next weekend’s Grand Final.