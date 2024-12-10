Five future NRL players have been selected into Australia's U16s rugby union squad and will face the U17s NSW Waratahs team on Thursday afternoon.

After being in camp together since Saturday, the U16s Australia team will play a one-off match on Thursday afternoon at Concord featuring the stars of tomorrow and the best young players in the country.

Although the match will be in the 15-man code, the squad includes five juniors involved in various NRL pathways systems and played in the Harold Matthews Cup competition earlier this year.

These five players are Creighton Meafou (Illawarra Steelers), Darcy Feltham (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Nicholas Kotarac (North Sydney Bears), Talen Risati (Parramatta Eels) and Ashton Large (Western Suburb Magpies).

While fans may not be familiar with their names, Feltham is one of the best prospects coming out of the Rabbitohs and plays fullback, while Ashton Large is the younger brother of cross-code teenage sensation Onitoni Large, who recently signed with the Manly Sea Eagles from the Wests Tigers.

Playing as a hooker, Ashton has been touted for big things since his introduction into the Wests Tigers system and played a key role in guiding the Magpies to the Harold Matthews Cup Grand Final earlier this year.

Australia U16s Squad (that will face the U17s NSW Waratahs)

1. Nicholas Kotarac (NSW Waratahs, Knox Grammar School, Wahroonga Tigers)

2. Adrian De Klerk (Queensland Reds, Sunshine Coast Grammar School)

3. Hasani Bloomfield (NSW Waratahs, The King's School, Hills Junior Rugby Club)

4. Jack Calleja (Queensland Reds, Ipswich Grammar School)

5. Tahj Smith (NSW Waratahs, Barker College, Central Eastwood)

6. Aston Weir (NSW Waratahs, The Scots College, Eastern Suburbs Rugby Club)

7. Justice Taumoepeau (c) (NSW Waratahs, St Joseph's College, Oatley Junior Rugby Club)

8. Agapetos Lote-Felo (Queensland Reds, The Southport School, Gold Coast Eagles)

9. Alfie Bowman (Queensland Reds, Anglican Church Grammar School)

10. Talen Risati (NSW Waratahs, The King's School, Dural Rugby Club)

11. Darcy Feltham (NSW Waratahs, Oakhill College, Hills Junior Rugby Club)

12. Chase Bunce (Western Force, St Mark's Anglican Community School)

13. Taione Taka (Queensland Reds, Brisbane Boys College, Wests Rugby Club)

14. Hemi Rakuita (Queensland Reds, Ipswich Grammar School)

15. Jarryd King (NSW Waratahs, Newington College, Randwick Warriors)

Reserves

16. Oliver Smith (NSW Waratahs, The King's School, Norths Pirates Rugby Club)

17. Harrison Asi (Queensland Reds, Brisbane Boys College)

18. Visesio Kite (Queensland Reds, Anglican Church Grammar School)

19. Bareek Kleine-Deters Ausage (Western Force, Byford Secondary College)

20. Selesitino Mainakavika (NSW Waratahs, St Johns College Dubbo, Dubbo Junior Rugby Club)

21. Halaliku Lauhingoa (Melbourne Rebels, The Grange Secondary College)

22. Harry Whitaker (NSW Waratahs, Newington College, Randwick Warriors)

23. Aidan Wunsch (ACT Brumbies, Daramalan College)

24. Creighton Meafou (NSW Waratahs, Edmund Rice College, Randwick Warriors)

25. Ashton Large (NSW Waratahs, The Scots College)