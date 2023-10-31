The Penrith Panthers will face one of the more intriguing free agency periods when the deadline for players off-contract at the end of 2024 to negotiate with over clubs ticks over on November 1.

While the bulk of their key players from the last three premierships are locked up, there are others that are going to be very difficult to retain.

Jarome Luai could be chief among them, with reports suggesting he could attract a million dollars per season or more on the open market. In the backs, young gun Sunia Turuva is off-contract, as is Taylan May, while the man rated as a future club captain in Mitch Kenny is another who is yet to be locked up.

That could spark alarm bells at the foot of the mountains, although alarm bells around contracts are not something that regularly keeps Penrith fans and their administrators up at night given the ridiculous talent production that continues out of their local juniors each year.

But there are enough situations and potential headaches at Penrith this year that suggest they will need to dip a toe in the water during November, even if that is for players at the bottom end of their salary cap.

In this series, Zero Tackle are running the rule over every club in the game and identifying the five targets they'd love to have from the November 1 deadline.

Current squad for 2025

Nathan Cleary, Jack Cole, Dylan Edwards, James Fisher-Harris, Mavrik Geyer, Liam Henry, Moses Leota, Soni Luke, Liam Martin, Jesse McLean, Brad Schneider, Lindsay Smith, Scott Sorensen, Izack Tago, Brian To'o, Isaah Yeo

Current best 17 for 2025

1. Dylan Edwards

2. Jesse McLean

3. Izack Tago

4. No player signed.

5. Brian To'o

6. Jack Cole

7. Nathan Cleary

8. James Fisher-Harris

9. Soni Luke

10. Moses Leota

11. Liam Martin

12. Scott Sorensen

13. Isaah Yeo

14. Brad Schneider

15. Mavrik Geyer

16. Liam Henry

17. Lindsay Smith

Players off-contract at end of 2024

Paul Alamoti, Matthew Eisenhuth, Luke Garner, Zac Hosking, Mitch Kenny, Daine Laurie, Ativalu Lisati, Jarome Luai, Taylan May, Tyrone Peachey, Sunia Turuva

Here are five players available to negotiate on November 1 from outside of the club the Panthers could target for 2025 and beyond.

