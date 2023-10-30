The North Queensland Cowboys have more players coming off-contract at the end of the 2024 NRL season than most others as we approach November 1, and have a lot of work to do on the roster front.

While Todd Payten's troops from Townsville endured through a disappointing 2023 season in attempting to back up their 2022 and may be looking to hold out to see if 2024 starts any better.

But the issue that, as it stands, 16 players are abou to become free agents to negotiate with rivals, and a number of them - most namely Tom Dearden - will be targetted by opposition outfits.

While the Cowboys are confident of retaining Dearden, it's unclear who they want to retain out of the rest, and there could be some retirements inbound as well, further complicating matters.

In this series Zero Tackle are running the rule over all 17 of the NRL's clubs and what they will be looking to do from November 1.

Current squad for 2025

Reuben Cotter, Scott Drinkwater, Tom Duffy, Jack Gosiewski, Valentine Holmes, Luciano Leilua, Heilum Luki, Jeremiah Nanai, Griffin Neame, Reece Robson, Murray Taulagi, Jason Taumalolo, Viliami Vailea

Current best 17 for 2025

1. Scott Drinkwater

2. Murray Taulagi

3. Valentine Holmes

4. Viliami Vailea

5. No player signed.

6. No player signed.

7. Tom Duffy

8. Griffin Neame

9. Reece Robson

10. Reuben Cotter

11. Jeremiah Nanai

12. Luciano Leilua

13. Jason Taumalolo

14. No player signed.

15. Jack Gosiewski

16. Heiulum Luki

17. No player signed.

Players off-contract at end of 2024

Emarly Bitungane, Tom Chester, Jake Clifford, Tom Dearden, Robert Derby, Kyle Feldt, Jake Granville, Coen Hess, Zac Laybutt, Sam McIntyre, Mia Pua'avase, Jamal Shibasaki, Wil Sullivan, Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, Chad Townsend, Semi Valemei

