The Canberra Raiders were once again something of an inconsistent force in 2024, and wound up missing the finals by the slimmest of margins.

Inconsistency is the nature of a young rugby league side though, and while Canberra do have experience in the forwards, their backline - even more so now with the loss of Jordan Rapana - is young and mostly inexperienced.

That will start to change in the coming seasons as the likes of Sebastian Kris and Matthew Timoko gain more, but they are going to head into the next couple of years with potentially the NRL's youngest halves combination should Ethan Strange and Ethan Sanders - who has made the move from the Parramatta Eels - combine.

That leaves plenty of big recruitment questions for the Raiders, who are believed to have ample salary cap space to make the moves they need to make for 2026.

That always comes with the caveat of players having to relocate to the Nation's capital, but this has the potential to be an exciting rugby league team with the right pieces included.

Current 2026 Canberra Raiders squad

Michael Asomua, Corey Horsburgh, Zac Hosking, Sebastian Kris, Ata Mariota, Myles Martin, Trey Mooney, Matty Nicholson, Ethan Sanders, Pasami Saulo, Morgan Smithies, Chevy Stewart, Ethan Strange, Savelio Tamale, Joseph Tapine, Matthew Timoko, Kaeo Weekes, Hudson Young

Off-contract at end of 2025

Jamal Fogarty (club option), Corey Harawira-Naera (player option), Emre Guler, Albert Hopoate, Danny Levi, Josh Papalii, Hohepa Puru, Simi Sasagi, Xavier Savage, Tom Starling

Current best 17 for 2026

1. Kaeo Weekes

2. Xavier Savage

3. Sebastian Kris

4. Matthew Timoko

5. Savelio Tamale

6. Ethan Strange

7. Ethan Sanders

8. Joseph Tapine

9. No player signed

10. Corey Horsburgh

11. Hudson Young

12. Matty Nicholson

13. Morgan Smithies

Interchange

14. Zac Hosking

15. Ata Mariota

16. Trey Mooney

17. Chevy Stewart

The biggest questions the Raiders need to answer in the coming period is whether to pick up an option on off-contract veteran half Jamal Fogarty.

They need his experience, but given injuries and where the Raiders have finished with him wearing the seven, the question will need to be asked - is he the right player to guide the club to a premiership?

Given Ethan Strange can play in the centres - and Sebastian Kris at fullback - it could well make sense to go and sign an experienced, flarey five-eighth with a strong kicking game to complement Sanders moving forward.

The key to re-sign looks to be Albert Hopoate, with the versatile outside back able to play fullback, centre or wing, and continuing to grow into his career at the top level after an impressive 2024.

Xavier Savage is the other, with the Queenslander a likely future representative player based on his 2024 season, while Tom Starling is also off-contract, but the club may yet decide to look in a new direction at dummy half.

The Raiders are otherwise settled, but certainly need to pick up some key pieces from around the competition if they are going to challenge.