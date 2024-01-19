The Canberra Raiders enter the 2024 season as one of those that are going to prove nearly impossible to predict.

Sure, you could think you know what will happen to Ricky Stuart's green machine.

But in the best of times, this side often either wildly exceeds or grossly fails their pre-season expectations.

This year is not the best of those times. They have lost a stalwart of the playing group and snuck into the finals last year despite having mostly narrow and unconvincing wins combined with some horror-low moments throughout the campaign.

That leaves plenty of questions that will ultimately define Canberra's season. Here are the five big ones facing the Raiders in 2024.