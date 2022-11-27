New South Wales State of Origin coach has revealed that he wouldn't make any changes to the current State of Origin eligibility rules.

The NRL have reportedly given the green lights to a review of the rules, despite the International Rugby League confirming that Tonga and Samoa would remain as Tier 2 nations.

Under the current rules, only players who delcare for other Tier 1 nations who aren't Australia - like New Zealand and England - are blocked from playing Origin.

That could change with a review of the rules though, with Wayne Pearce set to lead the NRL's review.

Fittler, however, said he wouldn't be changing a thing when it comes to Tier 2 nations.

"For both games to flourish, if you (play) in NSW or Queensland or at a certain age then you should be able to play for NSW or Queensland," Fittler said.

"It's simple. What you do with international football, probably needs a little more detail.

"But at the end of the day, State of Origin should be for people born or lived in NSW or Queensland, before the age of 13."

Fittler didn't shy away from a belief that players who were in the state at the age of 13, and who still go on to represent their heritage by playing for England or New Zealand - as Victor Radley and Sebastian Kris have done - should be allowed to play State of Origin.

"Sebastian Kris has played for New Zealand, he has played for NSW since he was 15," Fittler said.

"Reimis Smith has played for New Zealand, he has grown up in NSW since he was a baby.

"I wonder why these players don't have the chance to play for NSW because of the heritage of their father, while also getting the ability to play international football."

Eligibility rules came to a head when Cronulla Sharks' Ronaldo Mulitalo was a last-minute withdrawal from a Queensland side due lack of eligibility to play, and Fittler's possible solution could be an immediate fix to an issue like that occurring in the future.

No timeline has been set for the NRL's review into representative eligibility rules.