New South Wales Blues Coach Brad Fittler has thrown Josh Curran into the mix as a possible inclusion in this year's State of Origin Series.

Curran has been a standout for the New Zealand Warriors since he found his footing in the competition last year. Through two rounds of 2022, he seems to have only improved, putting himself forward as a future club captain and New South Wales Blue.

Curran, who has 22 games under his belt, has made 130 metres per game to go with 42 tackles per game across the opening two weeks of 2022, and, despite playing in two losses, sits 14th in Zero Tackle's MVP voting.

"You've just got to love his attitude - he is a real competitor and that is what you want," Fittler told Wide World of Sports.

While we are extremely early in the season, Fittler states that Curran has "got a jump on the field".

This 'field' of players at lock includes names like Jake Trbojevic, Cameron Murray, Isaah Yeo and it doesn't get much easier if you look towards the edge. While some of his competition may be out of form, Origin is selected with past performance in mind as much as current form.

His ability to play at both lock and second row could have him in contention for a bench spot however.

Fittler had more praise for the young Warrior.

"In attack and defence, he leads the way and I just love watching him play - he'd fit into our side very well," Fittler said.

Curran looks to only be getting better with each game.

Only 22-years-old with 22 games under his belt, there is plenty of time for the Parramatta junior to make his Origin debut. Barring injury, it would appear a matter of when not if.