Australia v Fiji: Rugby League World Cup
LEEDS, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 15: Josh Addo-Carr of Australia celebrates scoring their sides second try during the Rugby League World Cup 2021 Pool B match between Australia and Fiji at Headingley on October 15, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images for RLWC)

Josh Addo-Carr's chances of a State of Origin recall look more likely after receiving praise from NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler.

It was a shock decision when Fittler made the call to exclude Addo-Carr from all three Origin games considering his record in the arena, scoring 10 tries in 12 games. The Blues coach opted for Roosters winger Daniel Tupou and Panthers winger Brian To'o instead for this year's series, which was ultimately lost to Queensland.

However, months on from State of Origin and Addo-Carr has performed incredibly well in the World Cup. He finished as the top try scorer with 12 in the tournament.

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 04: Josh Addo-Carr of Australia celebrates after scoring their team's third try during the Rugby League World Cup Quarter Final match between Australia and Lebanon at John Smith's Stadium on November 04, 2022 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

“He was fantastic. What he did is he proved that he's the best person for that job. One thing that was really strong was his defence and he was carrying the ball out of trouble,” Fittler said while overseeing an NSWRL Talented Aboriginal Athletes Program.

“He was one of the best players in the Australian team.”

Fittler has also gone on to defend his Blues halfback Nathan Cleary who has been on the receiving end of criticism for his performances for the Kangaroos.

Australia v Scotland: Rugby League World Cup
COVENTRY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 21: Nathan Cleary of Australia looks to pass during Rugby League World Cup 2021 Pool B match between Australia and Scotland at The Coventry Building Society Arena on October 21, 2022 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

“He cops it a lot. For one of the better players in our game, he seems to get a lot of criticism, and I'm not sure why,” Fittler said.

“His game, he's not a Johnathan Thurston or an Andrew Johns, he's a Nathan Cleary. Sometimes he doesn't stand out, but I've never seen a game where he doesn't give 100 percent or he's not nailing the details that people don't see.”

“I snigger at the criticism.”