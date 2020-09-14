Tom Trbojevic could walk into the NSW squad despite playing just the two matches for Manly since round six, with Blues coach Brad Fittler stating there will be no hesitation for his selection if fit.

The 23-year-old has battled a hamstring injury since June, but its expected to make a return this weekend in preparation for the Sea Eagles final two matches of the 2020 season against Gold Coast and New Zealand.

The Blues and Sea Eagles share club doctor Nathan Gibbs, with Fittler set to back the advice of Gibbs for Trbojevic’s diagnosis and availability.

When asked if there would be any consideration into leaving Trbojevic out of the Origin squad, Fittler was standing firm.

“No, not at all,” he said on Channel 9’s Sunday Footy Show.

“We come together on the 19th (of October). Given the doctor situation we will have a good idea of how Tom is.

“He’s a very good player Tom – one of the best in the game.

“If he’s fit and healthy he gets a start.

“We have a 27-man squad so a lot will be determined over the next six weeks.”

Manly coach Des Hasler revealed Trbojevic is “on track” for a return against the Titans whilst mentioning the club’s long-list of injuries.

“We are working towards that and there is a chance of it happening,” Hasler said.

“He is on track, so we are hopeful.

“Maybe it is something that the competition committee can look it.

“I think it has been an unusual year and injuries have been unprecedented.”

The Sea Eagles lost Cade Cust for the season in the club’s match against Canterbury on the weekend, with Addin Fonua-Blake also joining the casualty list following the win.

The pair join Dylan Walker, Joel Thompson, Jorge Taufua, Moses Suli and Reuben Garrick on the Sea Eagles’ growing injury list.