Brad Fittler wasted no time in his post-match press conference after State of Origin Game 3 to back his decision on the New South Wales replacement halves.

The Blues, who already had the series wrapped up after a commanding opening two games, were forced to call on new halves for the dead rubber.

It followed Nathan Cleary's shoulder injury sustained in Game 2, and a knee injury for Jarome Luai, which he picked up playing for the Panthers in the game after Origin 2.

Despite fierce criticism, Fittler elected to stick with his bench utility Jack Wighton, alongside Eels' half Mitchell Moses as the new-look halves combination, selecting the duo over South Sydney pair Adam Reynolds and Cody Walker, who have both been in excellent form.

Fittler was blunt when asked if he got the decision wrong though.

"No," Fittler said.

"Mitchell Moses had the kick for the (Koroisau) try. Jack Wighton scored a try. So I'm not sure where your argument is. I thought they were great. I was really happy with Mitchell Moses. I thought his defence was great. They threw a lot at him.

"Mitchell's defence was outstanding and Jack Wighton's. There's always two sides to a game."

Fans on social media took exception to the performances of Wighton and Moses throughout the contest, with many wondering why the duo from Wayne Bennett's side weren't handed the gig.

While Moses and Wighton had three try assists between them, it was a difficult night for the Blues' attack, who could only muster 18 points in the eventual 20-18 loss.

Time and time again the Blues seemed to be out of their depth in attack, lost with the footy as the Queensland defence aimed up following a pathetic first two games.

The Blues may have been in a dead rubber, but the performance will raise eyebrows about the future place of Wighton and Moses in the squad for years to come, although Luai and Cleary will almost certainly slot back in as the incumbent halves next year.