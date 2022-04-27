New South Wales Origin coach Brad Fittler has softened his previous selection approach following revelations that in-form Shark, and eligible Blue, Siosifa Talakai could well depart camp to represent Tonga mid-series.

Previously, Fittler has made it known that names with a desire to represent their state in all three of the series' clashes would be considered for selection.

However, with Tonga still reeling from the devastating Volcanic disruption that first arose in December of last year, the Sydney-born second-rower could be granted an exemption to line up for the Pacific nation against New Zealand in Auckland later in the year.

While Tonga's Test against the Kiwis at Mount Smart Stadium is set to kick off on June 25, the Cronulla fan favourite could feasibly feature in all three of the Blues' blockbusters this season given their starts on June 8, June 26 and July 13.

Yet, despite the likelihood that a battered and bruised Talakai would take no part in his side's Origin II dual with the Maroons in Perth, Fittler claimed that extenuating circumstances would not see the Sharks' name struck off his teamsheet entirely.

“Under normal circumstances we would take [availability for all three games] into consideration,” Fittler told The Sydney Morning Herald.



“But I feel like given what has happened in Tonga, what has happened with COVID, and given we’re going to have 24-man squads, it’s an extraordinary year, so we’ll pick the best 24 players we can for game one.

“I know he’s a proud Tongan. He’s also come out and said he wants to play for NSW. The beauty of what Siosifa does so well and what he brings to a team is he can play middle, edge and centre.

“I coached him when he was younger, he was a gun coming through, we used to have camps where a heap of kids would come in. I always remembered his goal-kicking style - he was a goal-kicking centre who looked like a front-rower.”

The code's eligibility laws allow for an Origin player to also represent their specific Pacific nation, even if fixture scheduling throws up a clash.

Still, as stated by Fairfax's Christian Nicolussi, if Talakai is willing to walk away from Blues' camp for Origin II, the 25-year-old will leave $10,000 AUD on the table, given Origin representatives are paid $15,000 per appearance whereas Tonga squad members stand to earn just a tenth of this price in Auckland.