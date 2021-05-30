New South Wales forward Cameron Murray has been cleared to play the series opener for this year’s State of Origin campaign.

Murray was facing the reality of missing out on game one of the series after being reported for a crusher tackle on Eels winger Blake Ferguson in Saturday night’s win over Parramatta.

NSW coach Brad Fittler has since revealed that Murray has avoided the charge and will be free to face the Maroons on June 9.

Fellow Blues forward Isaah Yeo has also avoided suspension for his careless tackle charge given a good behaviour record.

The duo are set to find spots in Fittler’s side for Origin I, which will be announced on Sunday night, with the Blues coach already confirming Yeo’s inclusion.

Meanwhile, the Maroons are set to gain a major boost of their own, with playmaker Cameron Munster set to join the Queensland training camp.

Munster, along with Storm teammate Harry Grant, is set to overcome injury setbacks in time for game one.

Origin I remains scheduled for the MCG on June 9, but could be moved to Townsville should Victoria’s latest COVID-19 outbreak persist to require restrictions.