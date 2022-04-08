New South Wales coach Brad Fittler has listed Rooster Victor Radley, Shark Blayke Brailey and Warrior Josh Curran as three Blues selection bolters for the 2022 State of Origin series.

Radley has long been in contention for an Origin call-up, however his prospects for last year's series were diminished due to suspension and form.

The Chooks forward has begun this season as strong as any, placing him back on Fittler's radar as the Blues begin their preparations for Game I in Sydney on June 8.

Along with Radley, Sharks rake Brailey has shot into contention for a spot in Fittler's squad, with the 23-year-old set to compete with incumbent Damien Cook and Panther Apisai Koroisau for the dummy-half duties.

Fittler has flagged a need for versatility is sure to play a part in his selection planning for this year's series as NSW look to defend their title.

“Well Victor (Radley) hasn’t played yet,” Fittler told SEN. “He’s just quality, he’s really aggressive and that’s what Origin is about I think.

“Young Blayke Brailey’s name has come up after his last couple of games. “I think the way you make up the bench you’ll have to be really careful in terms of HIA and sin-bins. “You really need to be able to cover every position, for a long time. Teams didn’t have to worry about covering wingers — well plenty of wingers have been (victims of) HIA this year. “You need to cover every position, that’ll give a lot of people different options.” As part of his search for flexibility, Fittler has touted Curran as a formidable option for his forward line, with the young Warriors lock having enjoyed his opening month to the 2022 season. Curran has shown capabilities to feature from the bench and across multiple roles in Nathan Brown's forward pack, with Fittler fond of the 22-year-old's rise in the NRL. “I coached him, I watched him as a kid (and) I was really impressed," Fittler said of Curran. "He had to get fitter, play a few more games. JOSH CURRAN

Lock Warriors 2022 SEASON AVG 1.4

Offloads 0.2

Tries 0.2

Try Assists “He can run, he can pass, he’s a good tackler, I like the way he plays.” The Blues and Maroons will clash at Accor Stadium after Round 13 of the NRL season for the opening game of the series before matches in Perth and Brisbane.