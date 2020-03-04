NSW coach Brad Fittler has set his sights on extending his contract with the Blues beyond this year while refusing to rule out a return to coaching in the NRL.

The 48-year-old is entering the final year of his contract with the Origin side and has made it clear to state officials that he is keen on a fresh deal.

Fittler signed a two-year deal in 2018 and successfully earned the option for a third season after winning the Origin series during his first year in charge.

A third-straight Origin series victory for Fittler would match that of mentor Phil Gould, who achieved the feat between 1992 and 19994.

“I’d love to do it again,” said Fittler, who helped launch the Canterbury Cup and Ron Massey Cup competitions at the NSW Rugby League Sydney Olympic Park HQ on Tuesday.

“Having that security in clubland gives you that clout with players, but you can’t afford to lose the power struggle there because weak players will use it against you.

“But this role is different, you’re getting the best and you’re getting really motivated people. I’m happy to be judged each year and that pressure keeps you on your toes.”

Fittler added that he would “absolutely” consider returning to the NRL as a coach, where he would be returning to the league after over a decade having coached the Roosters in the past.

“At the moment I don’t have to think about it because I’ve got a job this year,” Fittler said. “I love what I do and I love what I’m doing with Channel Nine. But I don’t disregard anything.”

The question surrounding who will wear the no.7 jersey for the Blues remains up in the air, with Mitchell Moses having a strong preseason and the rise of Nathan Cleary proving to be a headache for Fittler.

“A good halfback will get you through those stages with a tactical kicking game and their demeanour,” Fittler said. “They’re both young. I know Mitchell has been around a while but it feels like there were a couple of wasted years there.

“The competition is healthy. There are some really good halfbacks. There was a time there when we didn’t have many to choose from. It’s a tough job, the No. 7. If you’re not winning, it’s on your head most of the time. It’s why you get the big bucks.”

Fittler was heavily back by NSW Rugby League boss Dave Trodden, who acknowledged the leadership values that the Blues coach possessed.

“The prospects of him extending his contract are pretty good. He has the capacity to make people follow him, and it’s one of those things you can’t learn it or teach it, and you either have it or you don’t, and Freddy has it” Trodden said.