The Cronulla Sharks' issues in the forwards will continue to grow, with lock forward Dale Finucane to miss at least two matches for a dangerous throw.

Finucane, who has a full book of offences on his rolling 12-month record, was pinged with a Grade 1 dangerous throw for his tackle on Blake Lawrie during the opening 20 minutes of Thursday night's beatdown of the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Had it been a first or second offence on his record, Finucane would have been eligible for a fine, however, it being a third offence means the penalty becomes two matches with an early guilty plea.

Should he head to the judiciary for a hearing and lose, he will be sidelined for three matches.

The tackle was penalised and reported, but Finucane avoided being sent to the sin bin for the lifting effort.

The suspension to Finucane comes with the Sharks also set to lose Braden Hamlin-Uele for a period after he suffered a rib injury on Thursday evening, not managing to return after his first stint on the park.

The Dragons, coming off a horror fortnight, have no suspensions out of the game, although Tautau Moga was pinged for a high tackle in the final minute of the game on Jesse Ramien.

The Grade 1 offence - which is the first on his record - only carries a $1000 fine with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if he heads to the judiciary and loses.

Both Finucane and Moga have until midday (AEST) on Friday to elect whether to accept the early guilty plea or head to the judiciary.