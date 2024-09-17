2024-09-20T09:50:00Z
Allianz Stadium
CRO
2024-09-20T09:50:00Z
NQL
|1
|William Kennedy
|2
|Sione Katoa
|3
|Siosifa Talakai
|4
|Kayal Iro
|5
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|6
|Braydon Trindall
|7
|Nicho Hynes
|8
|Toby Rudolf
|9
|Blayke Brailey
|10
|Oregon Kaufusi
|11
|Briton Nikora
|12
|Teig Wilton
|13
|Cameron McInnes
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Daniel Atkinson
|15
|Jack Williams
|16
|Royce Hunt
|17
|Thomas Hazelton
|RESERVES
|18
|Braden Hamlin-Uele
|19
|Tuku Hau Tapuha
|20
|Jayden Berrell
|21
|Sam Stonestreet
|22
|Jesse Ramien
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Scott Drinkwater
|1
|Kyle Feldt
|2
|Valentine Holmes
|3
|Viliami Vailea
|4
|Murray Taulagi
|5
|Tom Dearden
|6
|Jake Clifford
|7
|Jordan McLean
|8
|Reece Robson
|9
|Jason Taumalolo
|10
|Heilum Luki
|11
|Jeremiah Nanai
|12
|Reuben Cotter
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Sam McIntyre
|14
|Harrison Edwards
|15
|K. Finefeuiaki
|16
|Griffin Neame
|17
|RESERVES
|Jaxon Purdue
|18
|Chad Townsend
|19
|Thomas Mikaele
|20
|Braidon Burns
|21
|Tom Chester
|22
2024-09-21T09:50:00Z
Allianz Stadium
SYD
2024-09-21T09:50:00Z
MAN
|1
|James Tedesco
|2
|Daniel Tupou
|3
|J. Sua'ali'i
|4
|Joseph Manu
|5
|Dominic Young
|6
|Luke Keary
|7
|Sandon Smith
|8
|J. Waerea-Hargreaves
|9
|Connor Watson
|10
|Lindsay Collins
|11
|Angus Crichton
|12
|Sitili Tupouniua
|13
|Naufahu Whyte
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Siua Wong
|15
|Spencer Leniu
|16
|Nat Butcher
|17
|Terrell May
|RESERVES
|18
|Zach Dockar-Clay
|19
|Junior Pauga
|20
|Blake Steep
|21
|Michael Jennings
|22
|Victor Radley
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Tom Trbojevic
|1
|Tommy Talau
|2
|Tolutau Koula
|3
|Reuben Garrick
|4
|Lehi Hopoate
|5
|Luke Brooks
|6
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|7
|Taniela Paseka
|8
|Lachlan Croker
|9
|Matthew Lodge
|10
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|11
|Karl Lawton
|12
|Jake Trbojevic
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Ben Trbojevic
|14
|Josh Aloiai
|15
|Ethan Bullemor
|16
|Nathan Brown
|17
|RESERVES
|Clayton Faulalo
|18
|Jamie Humphreys
|19
|Toafofoa Sipley
|20
|G. Chan Kum Tong
|21
|Corey Waddell
|22