 2024-09-20T09:50:00Z 
    $1.60   SHARKS TO WIN
 
COWBOYS TO WIN   $2.35    
Allianz Stadium
CRO   
 2024-09-20T09:50:00Z 
   NQL
1 William KennedyWilliam Kennedy
2 Sione KatoaSione Katoa
3 Siosifa TalakaiSiosifa Talakai
4 Kayal IroKayal Iro
5 Ronaldo MulitaloRonaldo Mulitalo
6 Braydon TrindallBraydon Trindall
7 Nicho HynesNicho Hynes
8 Toby RudolfToby Rudolf
9 Blayke BraileyBlayke Brailey
10 Oregon KaufusiOregon Kaufusi
11 Briton NikoraBriton Nikora
12 Teig WiltonTeig Wilton
13 Cameron McInnesCameron McInnes
 INTERCHANGE
14 Daniel AtkinsonDaniel Atkinson
15 Jack WilliamsJack Williams
16 Royce HuntRoyce Hunt
17 Thomas HazeltonThomas Hazelton
 RESERVES
18 Braden Hamlin-UeleBraden Hamlin-Uele
19 Tuku Hau TapuhaTuku Hau Tapuha
20 Jayden BerrellJayden Berrell
21 Sam StonestreetSam Stonestreet
22 Jesse RamienJesse Ramien
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Scott DrinkwaterScott Drinkwater 1
Kyle FeldtKyle Feldt 2
Valentine HolmesValentine Holmes 3
Viliami VaileaViliami Vailea 4
Murray TaulagiMurray Taulagi 5
Tom DeardenTom Dearden 6
Jake CliffordJake Clifford 7
Jordan McLeanJordan McLean 8
Reece RobsonReece Robson 9
Jason TaumaloloJason Taumalolo 10
Heilum LukiHeilum Luki 11
Jeremiah NanaiJeremiah Nanai 12
Reuben CotterReuben Cotter 13
 INTERCHANGE
Sam McIntyreSam McIntyre 14
Harrison EdwardsHarrison Edwards 15
K. FinefeuiakiKulikefu Finefeuiaki 16
Griffin NeameGriffin Neame 17
 RESERVES
Jaxon PurdueJaxon Purdue 18
Chad TownsendChad Townsend 19
Thomas MikaeleThomas Mikaele 20
Braidon BurnsBraidon Burns 21
Tom ChesterTom Chester 22

 2024-09-21T09:50:00Z 
    $1.65   ROOSTERS TO WIN
 
SEA EAGLES TO WIN   $2.25    
Allianz Stadium
SYD   
 2024-09-21T09:50:00Z 
   MAN
1 James TedescoJames Tedesco
2 Daniel TupouDaniel Tupou
3 J. Sua'ali'iJoseph-Aukuso Sua'ali'i
4 Joseph ManuJoseph Manu
5 Dominic YoungDominic Young
6 Luke KearyLuke Keary
7 Sandon SmithSandon Smith
8 J. Waerea-HargreavesJared Waerea-Hargreaves
9 Connor WatsonConnor Watson
10 Lindsay CollinsLindsay Collins
11 Angus CrichtonAngus Crichton
12 Sitili TupouniuaSitili Tupouniua
13 Naufahu WhyteNaufahu Whyte
 INTERCHANGE
14 Siua WongSiua Wong
15 Spencer LeniuSpencer Leniu
16 Nat ButcherNat Butcher
17 Terrell MayTerrell May
 RESERVES
18 Zach Dockar-ClayZach Dockar-Clay
19 Junior PaugaJunior Pauga
20 Blake SteepBlake Steep
21 Michael JenningsMichael Jennings
22 Victor RadleyVictor Radley
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Tom TrbojevicTom Trbojevic 1
Tommy TalauTommy Talau 2
Tolutau KoulaTolutau Koula 3
Reuben GarrickReuben Garrick 4
Lehi HopoateLehi Hopoate 5
Luke BrooksLuke Brooks 6
Daly Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans 7
Taniela PasekaTaniela Paseka 8
Lachlan CrokerLachlan Croker 9
Matthew LodgeMatthew Lodge 10
Haumole Olakau'atuHaumole Olakau'atu 11
Karl LawtonKarl Lawton 12
Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic 13
 INTERCHANGE
Ben TrbojevicBen Trbojevic 14
Josh AloiaiJosh Aloiai 15
Ethan BullemorEthan Bullemor 16
Nathan BrownNathan Brown 17
 RESERVES
Clayton FaulaloClayton Faulalo 18
Jamie HumphreysJamie Humphreys 19
Toafofoa SipleyToafofoa Sipley 20
G. Chan Kum TongGordon Chan Kum Tong 21
Corey WaddellCorey Waddell 22