The NRL has announced the four finalists for the 2024 Ken Stephen Medal and the 2024 Veronica White Medal.

This prestigious honour is given to an individual for their tireless work in the community and is awarded during NRL Grand Final week.

Established in 2007, the awards acknowledge those who have made significant contributions to the community and help improve the physical and mental health and well-being of others, as well as advancing the education of Indigenous children and being passionate advocates of Indigenous health and engagement away from the field.

The Ken Stephen Medal finalists are; Reuben Cotter (North Queensland Cowboys), Nicho Hynes (Cronulla Sharks), Brian Kelly (Gold Coast Titans) and Shaun Lane (Parramatta Eels).

The Veronica White Medal finalists are; Kimberley Hunt (St George Illawarra Dragons NRLW), Jaime Chapman (Gold Coast Titans NRLW), Millie Elliott (Sydney Roosters NRLW) and Mahlia Murphy (Parramatta Eels NRLW).

