Fijian international playmaker Brandon Wakeham has reportedly been granted an NRL lifeline less than two months after the court dropped all charges against him.

Since May this year, Wakeham's NRL future has been in jeopardy after police charged him with several drug supply offences following an eight-month investigation.

However, he has now earned a career lifeline which could potentially see him return to the NRL field as early as next season.

Less than two months after the court dropped all alleged drug supply charges against him, Wakeham has signed a train-and-trial contract with the Manly Sea Eagles, per The Daily Telegraph.

It is understood that the deal will see him train with the Sea Eagles for only four weeks from next year and the club will then decide if he will be offered a longer contract.

Known for playing in the halves in either the five-eighth or halfback position, he has played 40 first-grade matches for the Canterbury Bulldogs and Wests Tigers as well as eight international Tests for Fiji.

More recently, he played for the Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles in the NSW Cup competition in 2024 - the feeder team of the Manly Sea Eagles.