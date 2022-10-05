He might have missed out on the Australian Rugby League World Cup squad, but Apisai Koroisau will now turn his attention towards helping Fiji to success at the tournament, which gets underway in October later this month.

Koroisau will be joined in the Bati squad by Penrith Panthers teammate Viliame Kikau and grand final opposition winger Maika Sivo, with three grand finalists playing for the Island nation.

They are joined by a host of other NRL players including Tui Kamikamica, Mikaele Ravalawa, Sunia Turuva, Semi Valemei and Brendan Wakeham, as well as Kevin Naiqama who is set to move back to the English Super League next season.

Isaac Lumelume, who has spent most of the year in the NSW Cup at the Canterbury Bulldogs has also been included, while Pio Maisamoa Seci made his debut for the Manly Sea Eagles this season.

Fiji had originally named a 33-man squad a month ago, however, will go into the tournament without NRL players Waqa Blake, Taane Milne, Marcelo Montoya, Daniel Saifiti, Jacob Saifiti and Tariq Sims from that squad, while Korbim Sims is also missing.

Reagan Campbell-Gillard was also named in that squad, but has since accepted a call up to Mal Meninga's Australian Kangaroos side for the tournament.

Fiji will open the tournament against Campbell-Gillard and the Kangaroos, before taking on Scotland and Italy in what is a tough Group B.

Fiji squad for World Cup

Jowasa Drodrolagi (rugby union - Carcassonne)

Tui Kamikamica (Melbourne Storm)

Vuate Karawalevu (North Sydney Bears)

Viliame Kikau (Penrith Panthers)

Apisai Koroisau (Penrith Panthers)

Isaac Lumelume (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Pio Maisamoa Seci (Manly Sea Eagles)

Lamar Manuel-Liolevave (Tweed Heads Seagulls)

Netane Masima (Western Suburbs Magpies)

Kaylen Miller (Mounties)

Sitiveni Moceidreke (London Broncos)

Kevin Naiqama (Sydney Roosters)

Ben Nakubuwai (Leigh Centurions)

Henry Raiwalui (Wentworthville Magpies)

Joseph Ratuvakacereivalu (Redcliffe Dolphins)

Mikaele Ravalawa (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Taniela Sadrugu (North Queensland Cowboys)

Maika Sivo (Parramatta Eels)

Penioni Tagituimua (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Sunia Turuva (Penrith Panthers)

Semi Valemei (Canberra Raiders)

King Vuniyayawa (Salford Red Devils)

Brandon Wakeham (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Josh Wong (Sydney Roosters)