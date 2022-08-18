The fight for the services of Brisbane Broncos forward Payne Haas is continuing, with the Melbourne Storm still said to be interested in making a play for the gun forward.

The New South Wales State of Origin representative, who is almost a certainty to be included in Mal Meninga's Australian Rugby League World Cup squad to travel to England at the end of the year, sent shockwaves through the NRL earlier this year when he requested an immediate release as contract negotiations with the Broncos broke down.

While that never came to be, with the Broncos knocking him back flat, both parties have now agreed to revisit the issue at the end of the currently ongoing season, with the Broncos well in the premiership picture.

Haas is on contract with the club until the end of 2024.

However, according to Fox Sports, Haas may not see out the end of his contract, with the Storm still interested in bringing him to the club for 2023.

Melbourne lose Jesse Bromwich, Felise Kaufusi and Kenneath Bromwich to the Dolphins next year, while Brandon Smith also joins the Sydney Roosters.

The club's salary cap position is unclear given the fact they have re-signed Ryan Papenhuyzen, Jahrome Hughes and Harry Grant, with the chance of being able to afford to keep Cameron Munster seeming slim.

However, money on forwards is something the Storm may well look to spend losing so much talent from the club heading into 2023.

It's understood the Storm aren't the only interested party, with a code hopping switch to cashed up European rugby also on the table in what would be a mega blow to the game as a whole given the standing of Haas.

While it's unclear if Haas would consider a switch away from the NRL, his closeness with Sonny Billy Williams, who did just that during his career, could yet play a role in the ultimate decision Haas makes.

Of course, the gun forward would need a release from the Red Hill-based club to exit anytime in the next two years, something they said at the time of his original release request wouldn't be entertained.

Haas has also recently spoken out saying he wants to make it work in Brisbane, however, contract value is still believed to be the sticking point in contract negotiations.