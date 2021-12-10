Jack Bird is off-contract at the end of the 2022 season, and while most attention has been on the Parramatta Eels and Penrith Panthers, the latest news on the five-time Origin representative will have Dragons' fans nervous.

It has previously been reported the Dragons have been in discussions to extend the contract of the centre and second-rower since the middle of the year.

As yet, no developments have been made, and it's understood progress has been slow.

Bird was a mainstay for the Dragons, lining up at centre, the second-row and at fullback, playing 22 games and scoring six tries as he took his career tally past 100 games.

The previous two seasons in Brisbane had brought about frustration and set backs with injury, but his first year at the Dragons saw him manage to avoid injury.

Now, according to The Daily Telegraph, Bird is in the sights of rival clubs.

The reports haven't made it clear which club, however, a majority of clubs could use a player of Bird's talent and versatility.

It's understood the Dragons and Bird's management had more discussions about a contract extension this week, but still are yet to strike a deal.

It has also been reported that Bird wants to remain in Sydney close to family and friends when he signs his next deal from 2023 onwards.

While injury prone, Bird's talent could see him sign a multi-year deal either at the Dragons or another club, with the star among the Dragons' best in 2021, although the club's player of the year award went to half Ben Hunt.

Even though Bird wants to remain in Sydney, and the Dragons want to keep the star, it's understood the Dolphins - who have still only signed two players in Felise Kaufusi and Ray Stone - could also be interested.