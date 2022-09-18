The Parramatta Eels will defy suggestions they should acclimate to the tropical conditions of North Queensland by arriving in Townsville early, with a charter flight to take the team to Queensland just 24 hours before kick-off.

The Daily Telegraph has revealed the Eels will conduct virtually all their preparation for the preliminary final at their base in Sydney’s west, with players told to bring no more than a backpack with them for the crucially important clash.

The Eels will then fly out of Townsville to Sydney immediately after the game, with the charter flight also reported to have extra biosecurity measures to minimise COVID risks.

“We want to maximise the preparation for the team,” Parramatta CEO Jim Sarantinos told the Telegraph.

“Flying commercially and making multiple stops doesn’t do that.

“Obviously, from a COVID safety perspective, heading into the important games of the season, being able to travel privately is an added bonus.”

According to club co-captain Junior Paulo, the quick travel schedule has suited the Eels over the course of the season.

“The travel games for us are about flying in the day before, we’ve been finding out what suits us,” Paulo said.

Had the Eels been forced to travel commercially, they would have had to make a stop in Brisbane, unlikely to arrive in Townsville before 10pm the night before the game.

It’s another way for the club the manage the increasing pressure as they try to secure their first grand final appearance since 2009 – but after making the finals four out of the past five seasons, Paulo says the pressure is nothing new.

“There’s obviously a lot of pressure that’s been put on us and we’d by lying if we said we didn’t hear it – because it’s everywhere. That’s just part of the world we live in and the only way to respond is to go out there and perform.”

Coach Brad Arthur was much more succinct.

“We’ll fly in and we’ve got one job to do,” the coach said.

“We’ve got an opportunity and we’re going to go after it.”