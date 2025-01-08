Gold Coast Titans second-rower David Fifita is no guarantee to feature in the opening round of the 2025 NRL season as he continues to recover from ankle surgery.

Fifita suffered the injury in the second half of the 2024 NRL season, missing the final game of what was a disappointing campaign for Des Hasler's side.

He played through the injury but missed the final round of the season to bring surgery forward.

Heading into 2025 with hopes of improvement and several selection questions, the task for coach Hasler - in his second year at Robina - has been made tougher with Fifita's preparation non-existent.

News Corp is reporting the Queensland State of Origin hopeful has had a slow recovery from the surgery that was needed after the injury, and he is yet to join full team training for pre-season.

The Titans made no mention of Fifita in a medical update provided this week which confirmed Tino Fa'asuamaleaui is set to join full team training in the coming week ahead of Round 1.

Fifita though, not being ready for full training as January rolls on, is a major concern for the Titans, and leaves him in doubt for the start of the 2025 season.

The Titans have a bye in the opening week, before playing their first game of the year on Sunday, March 16, but the publication is reporting even then he is no guarantee of taking to the field with his teammates.

It's a big setback for Fifita, who had injury issues and an interrupted start to his 2024 campaign. Missing the first three rounds, he was unable to salvage the plight of the struggling club who slumped to the bottom of the ladder, before also missing out on the State of Origin campaign.

The star, at any rate, will likely miss the Titans' pre-season games, to be played against the Broncos in Toowoomba on February 16, and the Dolphins in Redcliffe on February 22, before attempting to line up for Round 2 against Canterbury.

The Titans follow their opener in Round 2 against the Bulldogs with games against the Newcastle Knights, Sydney Roosters and Dolphins in what could prove pivotal contests as they aim to rebound from their 2024 campaign.