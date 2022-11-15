Gold Coast Titans gun second rower David Fifita is reportedly in negotiations with the Canberra Raiders.

The forward, who has been away with Tonga at the Rugby League World Cup in recent times, is off-contract at the Titans at the end of 2023, and the level of desire for the Gold Coast to retain the forward is up for dispute.

Fifita had an indifferent 2022 campaign at the club, failing to live up to the hefty price tag he was signed on.

It came to a head mid-season when under pressure coach Justin Holbrook at one point asked him to line up in the centres, with Fifita missing the State of Origin series.

Plenty of clubs have already been reported to be interested in Fifita, including the St George Illawarra Dragons and expansion franchise the Dolphins.

The Sydney Morning Herald are now reporting that negotiations have commenced between the Raiders and Fifita's management for 2023 and beyond.

Fifita is on more than a million dollars per season at the Titans, but will have to take a pay cut no matter where he lands on his next NRL deal.

It's understood Ricky Stuart has personally been involved in negotiations with Fifita's management, with meetings held last week.

Fifita could move to the Raiders as part of a package deal with his partner Shaylee Bent also in the sights of the club, who are launching an NRLW side for the first time next year.