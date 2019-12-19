Brisbane’s David Fifita has escaped sanctions from the NRL after being jailed in Bali last month.

Fifta was imprisoned for three days for allegedly assaulting a nightclub security guard and reportedly paid an unspecified amount to grant his release.

According to NRL.com, the video footage of the incident obtained by the Integrity Unit did not clearly show wrongdoing on Fifita’s part.

NRL boss Todd Greenberg said the decision to not suspend Fifita was due to a lack of evidence.

“It is important that our determinations are based on the evidence before us,” Greenberg told NRL.com.

“In this case, after analysing a multitude of evidence we cannot say with certainty that a breach has occurred.”

Brisbane CEO Paul White said Fifta’s well-being was the club’s priority while backing the process.

“We trust David’s version of events in that he did not commit an assault, but we understand that the Integrity Unit had a job to do,” White said.

“We have respected that process from the very start and cooperated every step of the way.

“As a club, our main focus was to ensure David returned home safely and we were able to work together to achieve that – and the NRL has found that we acted appropriately in at-times challenging circumstances.”