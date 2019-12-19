Brisbane’s David Fifita has escaped sanctions from the NRL after being jailed in Bali last month.
Fifta was imprisoned for three days for allegedly assaulting a nightclub security guard and reportedly paid an unspecified amount to grant his release.
According to NRL.com, the video footage of the incident obtained by the Integrity Unit did not clearly show wrongdoing on Fifita’s part.
NRL boss Todd Greenberg said the decision to not suspend Fifita was due to a lack of evidence.
“It is important that our determinations are based on the evidence before us,” Greenberg told NRL.com.
“In this case, after analysing a multitude of evidence we cannot say with certainty that a breach has occurred.”
Brisbane CEO Paul White said Fifta’s well-being was the club’s priority while backing the process.
“We trust David’s version of events in that he did not commit an assault, but we understand that the Integrity Unit had a job to do,” White said.
“We have respected that process from the very start and cooperated every step of the way.
“As a club, our main focus was to ensure David returned home safely and we were able to work together to achieve that – and the NRL has found that we acted appropriately in at-times challenging circumstances.”
Lack of evidence!!!! What a farce. NRL are more crooked than a old mans finger.
I said it before and I’ll say it again. Is there a club better than Brisbane at getting away with stuff? Best in the business at covering up issues. I’m proud of my team for once again completely coming out smelling like roses.
Yet Israel Folau is still poison apparently.
What a joke, the bloke was captured on video hitting the security gaurd. Then spent days in jail. How much more evidence is required?
The Broncos paid the bill to get him out of jail with the NRL’s blessing and now they sweep it under the carpet.
The NRL is just about the most crooked organisation in the world.
They make the mafia look like a Sunday school.
Teflon Tod is as corrupt is you can get.
The NRL is a disgrace and is not the game I grew up watching.
Time to find a new sport to follow and spend my hard earned on.
NFL is looking better by the day.
I hear Wayne sorted it out.
I wondering what the guys who have been suspended / fined for tarnishing the NRL brand.
This whole story stinks from start to finish
Nothing to see here it’s just a coincidence the NRL need a strong brand in QLD .
Can 1 of you please send your evidence to the NRL, and provide a copy to 1 of News Ltd’s rivals to ensure it’s made public, given they (any one of News Ltd’s rivals) would go public with it in a heartbeat, not to mention the coin you’d make from it?
In all honesty I’m surprised by this one, but if we (the general public) know enough about this particular case, enough as is we could prove it/have any realistic chance of proving it, wouldn’t it stand to reason others, with much (much, much, much) more to gain, not to mention their potential resources, could do the same, or do you think the NRL is so powerful it could keep any trace of evidence secret?