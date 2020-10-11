Cronulla prop Andrew Fifita is adament he wants to play on next season and will target the new campaign without the need for any off-season knee surgery.

Contracted until 2022 on a deal worth $800,000, Fifita played 12 games this season, nine of which were from the interchange bench.

Watch the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership Finals on a Kayo 14 day free trial with every game before the Grand Final Live & On-Demand. Or, Telstra customers get $10 off Kayo per month for 12 months. Stream instantly!

Many pundits and fans have called for the 2018 Dally M Prop of the Year to call time on his 11-year career due to ongoing knee issues, but the 31-year-old insists his knee is not an issue and he has the determination to play on in 2021.

“I’m not retiring…mentally and physically, I’ve got no hesitation in saying I’ve much more to give,” Fifta told David Riccio from the Daily Telegraph.

“My knee hasn’t been an issue since I had an arthroscope almost 12 months ago.

“I trained all over the break, I felt as fit as ever. And then when I came back in on the first day on the training field, I tore my calf.

“I came back, played five weeks straight then injured my finger which needed surgery. That cost me six weeks.

“That left me with five rounds remaining and trying to rediscover match fitness — no excuses from me, but any player will tell you, that’s not easy.”

Prior to this season, Fifita played over 20 games in each of the past four seasons.

He has played 223 games and scored 39 tries in his 11-year career.