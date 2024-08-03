Languishing in 13th position and reeling from a monstrous loss to the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs at home in Round 21, the Brisbane Broncos are playing for their season, week to week.

MATCH IN PROGRESS Cbus Super Stadium GLD 10 HALF TIME 18 BRI MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Their hopes have been dealt an enormous blow with key forward and NSW stalwart Payne Haas limping from the field in their cross-town clash with the Gold Coast Titans.

With commentators and experts cautiously diagnosing the injury as a potential Lisfranc (midfoot) injury, Haas' season is potentially over.

For the Broncos to make the finals and redeem their 2023 heartbreaking loss, they will truly need to climb mountains from this point forward.

Broncos fear a Lisfranc (midfoot) injury for Payne Haas - to be sent for scans to confirm. For them to rule him out & suspect a Lisfranc injury so quickly - not great signs. Many of the possibilities here point to his being season over with 5 rounds left before finals. — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) August 3, 2024

More to come.