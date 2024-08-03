Languishing in 13th position and reeling from a monstrous loss to the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs at home in Round 21, the Brisbane Broncos are playing for their season, week to week.

 2024-08-03T05:00:00Z 
MATCH IN PROGRESS
Cbus Super Stadium
GLD   
10
HALF TIME
18
   BRI
    #NRLTitansBroncos
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Their hopes have been dealt an enormous blow with key forward and NSW stalwart Payne Haas limping from the field in their cross-town clash with the Gold Coast Titans.

With commentators and experts cautiously diagnosing the injury as a potential Lisfranc (midfoot) injury, Haas' season is potentially over.

For the Broncos to make the finals and redeem their 2023 heartbreaking loss, they will truly need to climb mountains from this point forward.

Play Now!

More to come.