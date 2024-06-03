After weeks of rumours about who will be their head coach for the 2025 season, the Parramatta Eels have reportedly narrowed down the choice, finalising a shortlist of candidates.

Multiple names have recently been mentioned for the Eels' top coaching jobs, such as Blake Green, Jason Demetriou, and Justin Holbrook, but the club has reportedly reduced the list to five candidates.

This comes after the club terminated the remainder of Brad Arthur's contract due to inconsistent form this season and failing to make the finals last year after playing in the 2022 NRL Grand Final.

According to Nine's senior reporter Danny Weidler, the five-candidate list includes former Wallabies coach Michael Cheika, Melbourne Storm assistant Jason Ryles, QLD Maroons and Cronulla Sharks assistant Josh Hannay, NSW Blues coach Michael Maguire, and interim coach Trent Barrett.

"Coaches were basically informed that these are the names we're hearing who are going to be on that list of people that they want to talk to - Jason Ryles, Josh Hannay, Michael Maguire, Trent Barrett and Michael Cheika," he said on 100% Footy.

"The slightly interesting one there is Cheika, given he's had some experience in rugby league, but not necessarily the type of experience you'd expect to run a club."

However, News Corp journalists Brent Read and Phil Rothfield revealed that Newcastle Knights assistant Brian McDermott is also in the running for the head coaching role.

“And the last one, there's a sixth name. We believe it's Brian McDermott, the assistant coach at Newcastle. We haven't quite confirmed it but it's a name that has been bandied about,” Read said on NRL 360.

“I had a text while we're on air as I asked someone in the know about Brian McDermott and I'm told he's keen. Parra are aware he's keen. They like him, they've heard glowing reports about him,” journalist Phil Rothfield added.

“He's an assistant at Newcastle, he's coached in England for a long time, he coached Mark O'Neill in England when Mark was still playing. You talk to people at Newcastle and they've got a very, very high opinion of him,” Read continued.

Despite this, Melbourne Storm assistant coach Jason Ryles has emerged as the frontrunner to become the club's coach next season and has previously spent time under Trent Robinson and Craig Bellamy.

"Jason Ryles at the moment is the coach who I'm hearing is ahead of the pack - he will crawl over broken glass to get this Parramatta job, he really wants it," Danny Weidler said.

"He has to get the clearance from Melbourne, but I think it would be unfair if Melbourne didn't give him a clearance in this situation."