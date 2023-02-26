The bubbling excitement for the return of rugby league in 2023 is only amplified by the anticipation of the NRL SuperCoach competition.

In their inaugural year in the NRL, many are tipping the Redcliffe-based side to dwindle at the bottom of the ladder, however with plenty of experience up-front and with actual supercoach Wayne Bennett at the helm, they'll enter the comp with plenty of optimism.

The Dolphins 2023 Top 30 (26)

Euan Aitken

Jesse Bromwich

Kenny Bromwich

JJ Collins

Herman Ese'ese

Poasa Faamausili

Tom Gilbert

Oliver Gildart

Jamayne Isaako

Robert Jennings

Isaiya Katoa

Felise Kaufusi

Brenko Lee

Edrick Lee

Connelly Lemuelu

Jeremy Marshall-King

Anthony Milford

Mark Nicholls

Kodi Nikorima

Tesi Niu

Sean O'Sullivan

Ray Stone

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

Mason Teague

Valynce Te Whare

Jarrod Wallace

Predicted 2023 Ladder Finish

15th

NRL SuperCoach Notes

With 31% ownership, Ray Stone (2RF / HOK $246,900) has excited a lot of punters, especially at a bargain-basement price. But buyers should be keeping an eye on his Round One selection. If playing at lock, he's probably safe to stay in the side. But in the past four years, he's averaged on 25 minutes per game, and only 6.5 games per season due to injury and relegation to reserve grade. Averaging around 1.02PPM over the past few seasons means that he is likely to be more of a slow burn than a cash cow.

If you're looking for a point of difference play, Jeremy Marshall-King (HOK $610,700) enjoyed a break-out year in his final season at the Bulldogs. Lifting several gears after securing a contract at The Dolphins under Wayne Bennett, JMK played without shackles and many were asking if the Bulldogs had made the right decision bringing in Reed Mahoney to replace him. In 2022, JMK averaged 73.6 between Round 12 (when he contracted his future at the Dolphins) to Round 21 (when Cameron Ciraldo signed on to become the next Bulldogs coach in place of Mick Potter). From Round 22 until the end of the season, he averaged 40.8.

Those eyeing off Tom Gilbert (FRF / 2RF $494,100) should be wary of the fact that Wayne Bennett has historically preferred experience and leadership in the front row. Despite having a small taste of State of Origin, it's important to remember that Gilbert has only played 47 NRL games and sits in a forward-stacked team at the Dolphins. A potential POD option is Jarrod Wallace who has looked solid in pre-season, over $100K cheaper and likely to be higher utilised by Bennett.

Hamiso Tabuai-FIdow (CTW / FLB $330,200) enjoys dual position status and is expected to start the year as the Dolphins' fullback, particularly given that Jamayne Isaako is likely to fill the role vacated by Edrick Lee (expected to miss 4-6 weeks with an ankle injury). There is no doubt that 'The Hammer' has extraordinary speed and talent. But beware, his base hovers around 15, and would need to see plenty of attacking stats in order to see his already-awkward mid-$300K price rise. In a Dolphins side not expected to score a lot of points, he should be treated with caution.

With one out of every four SuperCoach punters owning Isaiya Katoa (5/8 / HFB $216,100), they could find themselves considerably overhauling their teams if The Dolphins run out Sean O'Sullivan and Anthony Milford as the preferred halves combo for the season's first 4-8 weeks. Electric talent and a good pre-season showing probably won't be enough for Wayne Bennett to gamble on him over the Milf and SOS.

