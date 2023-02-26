The bubbling excitement for the return of rugby league in 2023 is only amplified by the anticipation of the NRL SuperCoach competition.
It was a failed experiment previously - moving Kalyn Ponga to five-eighth. 2023 is a new year, however, and it could pay dividends for the Knights. One thing is for sure, it makes Ponga far more SuperCoach relevant. So how does the rest of the team stack up?
Newcastle Knights 2023 Top 30 (28)
Bradman Best
Jayden Brailey
Adam Clune
Mat Croker
Phoenix Crossland
Adam Elliott
Lachlan Fitzgibbon
Tyson Frizell
Dane Gagai
Tyson Gamble
Jackson Hastings
Jack Hetherington
Bailey Hodgson
Hymel Hunt
Jack Johns
Brodie Jones
Dylan Lucas
Kurt Mann
Krystian Mapapalangi
Greg Marzhew
Lachlan Miller
Kalyn Ponga
Daniel Saifiti
Jacob Saifiti
Simi Sasagi
Leo Thompson
Enari Tuala
Dominic Young
Predicted 2023 Ladder Finish
17th
NRL SuperCoach Notes
- Only granted dual position last week, Kalyn Ponga (5/8 / FLB $530,600) has had an ownership jump to 11% and could be very under-priced, considering he's been an NRLSC gun in years gone by. He's a wait and watch, especially to see if he gets the goal-kicking over Jackson Hastings. He's also had a considerable concussion history which will surely be closely monitored by The Knights.
- Lachlan Miller (CTW / FLB $593,500) appears in 7% of teams as a POD play. He absolutely passed the eye test lining up for the Sharks in 2022, but five games is too small a sample size to pay this amount of coin. Two scores <31 and three scores >69 is too much of a roller-coaster, especially in a team not tipped to make the finals.
- Greg Marzhew (CTW $581,200) will be selected by punters with nerves of steel for sure. Like his former club (Gold Coast Titans), The Knights can score plenty of points and still lose. This bodes well for Marzhew, who is an absolute beast on the wing. He averaged 56.5 over the past two years, and should benefit on a Knights left-edge boasting hard-running Bradman Best and Kalyn Ponga.
- Expect Adam Elliott (2RF $564,500) to have a career year in 2023. Sorting out his off-field behaviour and with the departure of key front men David Klemmer and Mitchell Barnett, Elliott plays each week leading by example. He's got penalties and errors galore on offer, but works hard and can occasionally find the white stripe. Last year he averaged 54 in 52 minutes at the forwards-heavy Canberra Raiders, so if his minutes lift, expect some good scores and a small price rise.
The 2023 NRL Season is just around the corner and the Zero Tackle Season Guide is back! Get everything you need, from team lists, fixtures, statistics and a profile on every single player in the competition in our 2023 NRL Season Guide. Available now!