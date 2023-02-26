The bubbling excitement for the return of rugby league in 2023 is only amplified by the anticipation of the NRL SuperCoach competition.

It was a failed experiment previously - moving Kalyn Ponga to five-eighth. 2023 is a new year, however, and it could pay dividends for the Knights. One thing is for sure, it makes Ponga far more SuperCoach relevant. So how does the rest of the team stack up?

Embed from Getty Images

Newcastle Knights 2023 Top 30 (28)

Bradman Best

Jayden Brailey

Adam Clune

Mat Croker

Phoenix Crossland

Adam Elliott

Lachlan Fitzgibbon

Tyson Frizell

Dane Gagai

Tyson Gamble

Jackson Hastings

Jack Hetherington

Bailey Hodgson

Hymel Hunt

Jack Johns

Brodie Jones

Dylan Lucas

Kurt Mann

Krystian Mapapalangi

Greg Marzhew

Lachlan Miller

Kalyn Ponga

Daniel Saifiti

Jacob Saifiti

Simi Sasagi

Leo Thompson

Enari Tuala

Dominic Young

Predicted 2023 Ladder Finish

17th

NRL SuperCoach Notes

Only granted dual position last week, Kalyn Ponga (5/8 / FLB $530,600) has had an ownership jump to 11% and could be very under-priced, considering he's been an NRLSC gun in years gone by. He's a wait and watch, especially to see if he gets the goal-kicking over Jackson Hastings. He's also had a considerable concussion history which will surely be closely monitored by The Knights.

Lachlan Miller (CTW / FLB $593,500) appears in 7% of teams as a POD play. He absolutely passed the eye test lining up for the Sharks in 2022, but five games is too small a sample size to pay this amount of coin. Two scores <31 and three scores >69 is too much of a roller-coaster, especially in a team not tipped to make the finals.

Greg Marzhew (CTW $581,200) will be selected by punters with nerves of steel for sure. Like his former club (Gold Coast Titans), The Knights can score plenty of points and still lose. This bodes well for Marzhew, who is an absolute beast on the wing. He averaged 56.5 over the past two years, and should benefit on a Knights left-edge boasting hard-running Bradman Best and Kalyn Ponga.

Expect Adam Elliott (2RF $564,500) to have a career year in 2023. Sorting out his off-field behaviour and with the departure of key front men David Klemmer and Mitchell Barnett, Elliott plays each week leading by example. He's got penalties and errors galore on offer, but works hard and can occasionally find the white stripe. Last year he averaged 54 in 52 minutes at the forwards-heavy Canberra Raiders, so if his minutes lift, expect some good scores and a small price rise.

Embed from Getty Images