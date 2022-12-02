With the addition of the Dolphins into the NRL for season 2023, it was always going to be an uphill battle to create a draw that satisfied everyone, from the players and clubs to the vested interests of broadcasters.

But even where there were a neat 16 teams in 2022, the discussion about the NRL's easiest and hardest draws had fans in a lather.

Embed from Getty Images

As one of the most watched and participated sports in Australia, rugby league is also a formidable business, with an approximate $2billion broadcasting deal locked in for 2023-2027 and 2021 revenue figures of over $575million.

So why should fans of such a major sport put up with a lottery each year surrounding whether or not their team will get a tough run?

In 2023, we will see a 27-round draw (plus finals) - and again, teams will play some clubs once, and other clubs twice. It's pretty much unavoidable, as the alternative is a 32-round home and away regular season.

Additionally, it's long been acknowledged that playing depleted sides during the Origin period is an advantage. Coming up against the Panthers or the Storm during a State of Origin round is actually considered to be an 'easy' match.

Based on the final 2022 ladder, the Canberra Raiders look to have secured the easiest draw on paper, coming up against top eight teams eight times, top four teams five times, bottom eight teams 14 times and bottom four teams seven times.

The Broncos look to have the hardest 2023 draw.

RELATED: Ranking every NRL team's draw for 2023

Embed from Getty Images

While the two-conference system has been floated by some of the game's leading voices including Phil Gould and Wayne Bennett, it's been less about equality and more about creating draws where local derbies are more frequent.

Obviously, the only way to have a fair draw is to have every team play every other team once and all at neutral venues. But nobody wants a 16-round competition with no home games.

A two-conference system should not just be about 'Queensland teams' and 'Sydney teams'. That's not necessarily making things fairer. The ideal system should take into account the previous year's final ladder, average home crowd attendance and to a lesser degree, geography.

Embed from Getty Images

An ambitious proposal for change

There is no simple solution that will be completely fair. There is no simple solution that will satisfy all stakeholders in the game. But it's time to think outside the box when it comes to creating an equitable competition.

The game exists primarily for the fans, and you'd expect that rates of attendance and membership will only increase when fans believe their team has a fair chance at winning the title.

Consider the following suggested two conference system:

Two proposed conferences could be comprised of the following teams, with 2022 ladder finishes and average crowd attendances noted in brackets. Geography is also considered to a degree, with all four Queensland teams in C1, and Storm/Raiders/Warriors positioned in C2.

Conference One

Sharks (2nd; 12,044)

Cowboys (3rd; 17,210)

Titans (13th, 15,184)

Roosters (6th; 17,705)

Broncos (9th; 29,594)

Knights (14th; 16,890)

Sea Eagles (11th; 14,851)

Dolphins (-)

Average ladder finish: 8.3

Average crowd attendance: 17,640

Conference Two

Panthers (1st; 17,588)

Eels (4th; 20,015)

Storm (5th; 18,390)

Warriors (15th; 12,930)

Dragons (10th; 12,116)

Raiders (8th; 12,620)

Bulldogs (12th; 14,851)

Rabbitohs (7th; 14,309)

Tigers (16th; 13,699)

Average ladder finish: 8.6

Average crowd attendance: 15,169

Embed from Getty Images

An eight-team conference would consist of 14 rounds, while a nine-team conference would consist of 18 rounds.

With State of Origin scheduled for rounds 13, 16 and 19, all teams across both conferences can receive five byes across the 2023 season if the following is implemented:

* State of Origin games are stand alone, meaning all 17 teams will have the bye in rounds of 31st May, 21st June and 12th July;

* All Conference One teams have a bye in weeks 5 and 10

Following the conclusion of the regular season, a pre-finals draw across eight weeks would give teams that have had a poor season another chance to make the finals, increasing interest in the final rounds. In each group, teams would play each other once and at neutral venues.

Group One

Conference One - 1st

Conference Two - 1st

Conference One - 2nd

Conference Two - 2nd

Conference One - 3rd

Conference Two - 3rd

Conference One - 4th

Conference Two - 4th

Group Two

Conference One - 5th

Conference Two - 5th

Conference One - 6th

Conference Two - 6th

Conference One - 7th

Conference Two - 7th

Conference One - 8th

Conference Two - 8th

Conference Two - 9th

At the conclusion of a pre-finals shootout, the traditional top eight (McIntyre System) finals series would then formally commence, with the top six teams from Group 1. The top two teams from Group 2 would take positions 7th and 8th.

Existing model: 27 rounds plus finals

Proposed model: 18 rounds, 8 week pre-finals shoot-out to give lower performing teams an opportunity to still make the finals, boosting potentially waning interest, plus finals

Fairness isn't attainable with the current number and geographical span of teams. But that doesn't mean it cannot be an aspiration.

It would be interesting to hear what the fans think, particularly what Broncos (hardest 2023 draw) fans and Raiders (easiest 2023 draw) fans think.

Embed from Getty Images