Round Six certainly produced a memorable round of rugby league.

We saw our first draw of the season as the Sea Eagles and Warriors both went scoreless through Golden Point Extra Time.

We also saw a literal last-minute field goal as Jamal Fogarty slotted the winner 10 seconds from full time, also in Golden Point.

Then there were the brave Bunnies, the brilliant Broncos and the terrible Tigers.

Where did your team land on this week's Power Rankings following Round Six?:

1. Melbourne Storm (Last Week: 1)

I honestly don't know what it is, but right now, the Melbourne Storm feel like the team to beat. This is probably because they are so hard to beat.

Two weeks in a row, the Storm looked gone, only to come back and record last-gasp victories. A sign of a good side is winning despite not playing overly well.

Shawn Blore's arrival has continued Craig Bellamy's recent run of turning fringe first graders into guns. Jahrome Hughes looks back to his best and was huge in his side's 16-14 win over the Dogs.

2. New Zealand Warriors (4)

The Warriors rise here despite a draw for the simple fact that they feel like the second best team in the competition right now.

Their two losses remain a four-point loss in Round 1 to the table-topping Sharks and the last-second loss to the number one ranked side here in the Storm.

Yes they rode their luck on Saturday afternoon but by all rights should have been out of the game by the time Shaun Johnson sent them to Golden Point. They are awesome!

3. Penrith Panthers (3)

The Panthers sit fairly comfortably on three wins and two losses despite the loss of their superstar halfback and not playing overly well.

That should scare fans of other teams as we all know what this side is capable of.

I fear for the Tigers this weekend, especially if Cleary is back on deck.

4. Cronulla Sharks (5)

The Sharks are quietly going about their work yet remain under everyone's radar. The fact they lead the comp came as a shock to me and I've been a member for 20 years.

Ronaldo Mulitalo had one of the all time great games for a winger on Saturday night and was near flawless. His left side partnership with Kayal Iro is a thing of beauty.

Braydon Trindall has stepped up in a big way while Nicho Hynes has taken a back seat. They were in second gear in defeating a broken Souths side. I wouldn't look too much into the result.

5. North Queensland Cowboys (2)

The Cowboys will be kicking themselves after letting a very winnable game against the Eels slip on Saturday evening.

Despite a wonderful try to Scott Drinkwater, and moments of brilliance from others, they fell to the undermanned blue and golds to the tune of 27 points to 20.

They have a chance to immediately bounce back as they play the Sharks this Sunday afternoon. Val Holmes and Chad Townsend will be feeling very much at home.

6. Canberra Raiders (8)

The Raiders just keep on keeping on. This weekend they made it much tougher for themselves than they needed but escaped with an exciting win over the Titans.

Jamal Fogarty may be the sweetest striker of an NRL football right now. He slotted the winning field goal with 10 seconds remaining in Golden Point to sink his old team.

In Chevy Stewart and James Schiller the Raiders have two of the games most exciting youngsters.

7. Manly Sea Eagles (7)

Manly were a literal Josh Aloiai brain snap away from capturing two precious competition points as big underdogs across the Tasman.

Truthfully they were the better side for probably 55% of the game but should be very happy with their shift in hostile conditions.

Dally Cherry-Evans is aging in reverse and looks better now than in previous seasons. This side are well above where I had them in the pre-season.

8. Brisbane Broncos (9)

The Broncos returned very quickly back to the winners circle with a comprehensive win over local rivals the Dolphins on Friday night.

Reece Walsh has picked up right where he left off as one of the faces of the game. Pat Carrigan has been gigantic since the loss of Payne Haas. Selwyn Cobbo had spiders on him.

The 28-14 win was even more dominant than it looked. The Phins crossed for two late tries once the game was gone.

9. The Dolphins (6)

The Dolphins scored two late tries to save face but were outplayed by the Broncos on Friday night. The loss of the Hammer certainly didn't help though.

Trailing 6-4 at the break, the game was there to be won but a second half blitz saw the Dolphins reduced to spectators for much of the second stanza.

They play the Eels in Darwin on Friday night. The conditions will be tough but a win is needed here.

10. Sydney Roosters (10)

The Roosters completed one of the most unlikely of victories on Thursday night despite missing literal millions of dollars of NRL talent.

Joey Manu had a wow of a game, running for 347 metres. That is not a typo. 347! He will be a huge loss to the game when he heads to the other code at the end of the season.

The Roosters back three of Manu, Tupou and Suaalii tore the Knights to shreds. Victor Radley was a monster in the middle. Brave win by the tri-colours.

11. Parramatta Eels (14)

The Eels quickly resigned last week's horror show to memory as they delivered an impressive 27-20 win over the Cowboys.

Dylan Brown answered his critics with a best in ground performance. Talent is not an issue here for the Kiwi international, but producing it consistently is the key.

King Gutho returned a very happy return home. J'maine Hopgood is surely firmly in Origin contention after his blistering start to the season.

12. Newcastle Knights (11)

Knights fans will rush to point to one moment in the 80 minute game, we all know their coach certainly did. That said, they failed to beat the under manned Roosters, at home.

The knock on Newcastle in the pre-season was that they were way too over reliant on their number one. No comment at this stage ...

They are entering a very favourable run of fixtures, starting with the Dogs this weekend. This should see their fortunes turn around.

13. St George Illawarra Dragons (15)

The Dragons continue to be the hardest team in the competition to either tip or grade. One week they're great, the next they're awful.

This week they were great. Zac Lomax had another best on ground performance, on the wing. I am almost sick of typing those words considering what has happened since.

Ben Hunt has wound back the clock and looks re energised since being partnered with Kyle Flanagan. Maybe coach Shane is onto something here.

14. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (12)

The Dogs don't deserve to fall here. Its's purely that sides around them earned rises that they fell victim.

The Kikau and Addo-Carr lead Dogs were fantastic in Melbourne and really looked as though they had the game in hand. The aforementioned Josh Addo-Carr lit up his former home ground.

Viliame Kikau is back to his monstrous best and flew to the equal top of the Dally M standings as a result.

15. Wests Tigers (13)

Tigers fans can be forgiven for having that sinking feeling following their team's loss to the Dragons this weekend.

Despite flashes of brilliance, maybe from their incredible number nine, the Tigers looked a distant second best to a side they should be on par with.

Lachlan Galvin returns this weekend which should provide a boost. They'll need it against the Panthers.

16. South Sydney Rabbitohs (16)

Souths were super brave on Saturday despite near impossible odds.

A horror injury toll and all the media pressure possible combined was made worse by three in game injuries robbing them of their bench rotation.

Tom Burgess was magnificent on the night while youngster Jye Gray was brilliant on debut. They won a lot of admirers despite the loss.

17. Gold Coast Titans (17)

Looking at the stats, the circumstances and the teams on paper on Sunday night, the Titans should probably have lost by 30+.

Instead they were 10 seconds away from their first competition point of the season and probably even deserved two.

Aj Brimson lit up Canberra stadium. Who would have predicted putting the side's best player in his correct position would achieve such a thing?