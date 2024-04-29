The Dolphins have revealed forward Thomas Flegler is "highly unlikely" to require surgery on his injured shoulder.

The prop forward sustained the injury during Round 5 during a win over the Wests Tigers, and has been sidelined ever since.

It was revealed that the injury was related to nerves in his shoulders, making the recovery time impossible to predict, however, the Dolphins are now suggesting his rehailiation may only take another four weeks.

The club's head of performance Jeremy Hickmans however warned that there was still a way to go in his recovery.

"We are seeing some positive signs but there is still some way to go," Hickmans said in a club medical update on Flegler's condition.

"This is a genuine nerve injury and they traditionally can take some time to heal properly, although time frames can change.

"The great news is that it is almost certain he will not require surgery and these things can also improve quickly.

"At this point he will continue that rehabilitation and we are hopeful that in that four-week time frame we may see some further improvements that move him closer to returning to the field."

Flegler was one of the key signings for the Dolphins this year and had a strong start to the year before going down injured.

Another month on the sidelines would see Flegler miss games against the Manly Sea Eagles, Wests Tigers, New Zealand Warriors and Canberra R Raiders before being a chance at returning in Round 15 after a bye against the Cronulla Sharks.

It also throws into doubt the chance of Flegler playing State of Origin for Queensland this year as he prepares to return during the second half of the season.